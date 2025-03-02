Hamas rejects Israel’s terms for extending Gaza truce, rules out negotiations

With just hours left before the six-week Gaza truce was set to expire, Hamas rejected Israel’s terms for an extension and said that no negotiations were planned to end the war. Destroyed buildings are pictured in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan on March 1, 2025 amid the ongoing truce in the war between Israel and Hamas. (AFP)

A member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet said that indirect diplomacy was still ongoing and had not reached a deadlock ahead of Sunday’s deadline.

“We are still holding talks in which we are committed to returning our hostages home,” Science minister Gila Gamliel told Israel’s Channel 12 TV.

Israel has not committed to a full withdrawal from Gaza in exchange for the complete release of hostages, said Hazem Qassem, spokesperson for the Iran-backed Palestinian faction.

“Israel is trying to reset the situation to zero by mixing the cards,” he told Al Araby TV.

Ceasefire set to expire on Sunday

The truce, which saw Israel recover 33 hostages from Gaza in exchange for the release of hundreds of jailed Palestinian militants and detainees is set to expire on Sunday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signalled readiness to resume military action if the ceasefire collapses. On Friday, he held a rare Sabbath-eve meeting with defence chiefs.

Israeli minister Gila Gamliel said discussions were ongoing about potentially resuming the offensive against Hamas but did not provide further details.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s office reiterated Israel’s commitment to its war objectives—eliminating Hamas, recovering all hostages, and ensuring Gaza no longer poses a security threat.

Israeli officials have recently cautioned that while they prefer the ceasefire to hold to secure the release of more hostages, there is a significant risk of its collapse.

Brokered by Qatar and Egypt with US oversight, the truce was initially intended to pave the way for a lasting halt in hostilities. Israel, backed by both the current and previous US administrations, seeks to dismantle Hamas' rule and military capabilities. While Hamas has signalled openness to relinquishing political control, it remains unwilling to surrender its weapons.

With Reuters inputs