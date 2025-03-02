Israel agrees to US proposal for temporary Gaza ceasefire, says Netanyahu's office

Israel has agreed to a proposal from US President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza during the Ramadan and Passover periods, the prime minister's office confirmed on Sunday morning. Palestinians break their fast by eating the Iftar meals during the holy month of Ramadan, near the rubble of buildings, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, March 1, 2025. (REUTERS)

This follows the expiration of the first phase of the previously agreed ceasefire.

Following the proposal by US envoy Steve Witkoff, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office also announced that half of the hostages held in Gaza, both alive and deceased, will be released on the first day of the temporary ceasefire.

The release of the remaining hostages will take place once a permanent ceasefire is agreed upon.

Witkoff proposed an extension of the current ceasefire after it became clear that more time was required for negotiations on a permanent agreement, Netanyahu's office said.

Earlier on Saturday, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem rejected Israel's proposal to extend the first phase of the ceasefire in Gaza, although he did not specifically address Witkoff's plan.

Israel has not committed to a full withdrawal from Gaza in exchange for the complete release of hostages, said Hazem Qassem.

“Israel is trying to reset the situation to zero by mixing the cards,” he told Al Araby TV.

Netanyahu's office said that Israel would begin immediate negotiations on Witkoff's proposal if Hamas agreed to it.

“According to the agreement, Israel can return to fighting after the 42nd day if it feels that the negotiations are ineffective,” Netanyahu's office also said, accusing Hamas of violating the deal.

Both Hamas and Israel have been accusing each other of breaching the agreement.

The ceasefire agreement, established in January, ended 15 months of conflict, facilitating the release of 33 Israeli hostages and five Thais in exchange for approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

The deal was intended to pave the way for further negotiations to strengthen the ceasefire. Discussions on the ceasefire have continued, most recently in Cairo, but have yet to result in a final agreement.

With Reuters inputs