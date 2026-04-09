China bans civil aviation from airspace twice the size of Taiwan for 40 days: What we know

China has reportedly banned civil aviation from an area in Shanghai airspace, which is twice the size of Taiwan, without specifying the reason. The restriction was announced on an area covering 73,000 square kilometres and will remain in effect until May 6. While China has not specified the reason for the ban, an expert said that “there is no possible use other than military” for this type of airspace restriction. (AFP/Representational Image)

The notice to aviators published by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), was posted online on March 27 at 11:50 GMT (5:20 IST) and took effect a few hours later, news agency Reuters reported. It will remain in effect for 40 days.

The restriction is imposed on an area of 73,000 sq, a few hundred kilometres north of Taiwan. It is twice the size of Taiwan, which has a total area of 36,197.

Possible military use While China has not specified the reason for the ban on airspace, security expert Benjamin Blandin told AFP that “there is no possible use other than military” for this type of airspace restriction.

"It could be to fire missiles, carry out air exercises, etc. We don't know," he added.

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The expert further said that this is the “very first time” that China has suddenly restricted such an extensive geographical area for a prolonged period of time.

Similar comments came from aviation and defence consultant for aviation NXT, Xavier Tytelman, who also said that the restriction is "out of the ordinary" in terms of its size, duration and the lack of any limits on altitude, either high or low.

Generally, NOTAMs are intended to inform aviators of unusual circumstances affecting certain airspaces. These notices are issued ahead of military exercises or during exceptional events such as fire or volcanic eruptions.

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Zones closed for civil aviation, not for military planes Tytelman also said that in this particular case, the airspace has been closed for civil aviation and does not necessarily apply to military planes, helicopters or drones. This means "the government is reserving a zone for itself," said Tytelman.

The ban covers two zones over the Yellow Sea, between China and South Korea, and three others straddling the Yellow Sea and East China Sea, between China and its neighbour, Japan.

He also pointed out that the reserved airspace is limited to a certain altitude, allowing access to commercial aircraft. The areas closed to civil aviation are separated by an air corridor about 100 kilometres wide, allowing access to Shanghai from the Yellow Sea.

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Taiwan allege China expanding military presence A senior security official from Taiwan alleged that China is taking advantage of the United States being distracted by the Middle East war to expand its active military presence and conduct harassment in the Indo-Pacific.

He said that China's aim is to deter the US's allies in the region and weaken the US's military influence in the Indo-Pacific.

Airspace security expert Benjamin Blandin said that this NOTAM is part of a "continuing series of access denials" and efforts by China to acquire its neighbour's land and sea borders.