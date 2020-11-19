China detects virus on more Indian imports

world

Coronavirus samples were detected on frozen pomfret packets exported from India to southern China, Chinese customs officials said on Wednesday, leading to the sealing of cold storage areas and nucleic acid testing for the local staff at the port.

The detection comes a week after authorities suspended imports from an Indian company after the virus was found on three cuttlefish packages.

Experts say it isn’t unusual for frozen packages to have traces of the coronavirus if handled by an infected person.

China, meanwhile, has said that earlier in November, a worker in a refrigerated warehouse in Tianjin city near Beijing was infected with Covid-19 after handling pork imported from Germany.