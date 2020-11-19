e-paper
China detects virus on more Indian imports

The detection comes a week after authorities suspended imports from an Indian company after the virus was found on three cuttlefish packages.

Nov 19, 2020
Sutirtho Patranobis
Sutirtho Patranobis
Beijing
Experts say it isn’t unusual for frozen packages to have traces of the coronavirus if handled by an infected person.
Experts say it isn't unusual for frozen packages to have traces of the coronavirus if handled by an infected person.
         

Coronavirus samples were detected on frozen pomfret packets exported from India to southern China, Chinese customs officials said on Wednesday, leading to the sealing of cold storage areas and nucleic acid testing for the local staff at the port.

The detection comes a week after authorities suspended imports from an Indian company after the virus was found on three cuttlefish packages.

Experts say it isn’t unusual for frozen packages to have traces of the coronavirus if handled by an infected person.

China, meanwhile, has said that earlier in November, a worker in a refrigerated warehouse in Tianjin city near Beijing was infected with Covid-19 after handling pork imported from Germany.

‘Saving the economy is equally important’: No lockdown, assures Kejriwal
131 Covid-19 deaths, highest spike in a day so far in Delhi
Citizen journalist in China faces jail for reporting on Covid-19 in Wuhan
Amit Shah, JP Nadda to visit Bengal almost every month
China’s Covid vaccine appears safe, causes immune response
‘I see them struggling’: Akhtar on India’s big test in Australia
Covid-19: Two districts with most hot spots have highest caseload
Covid update: Pfizer’s 95% efficacy claim; Delhi wedding guests limited to 50
