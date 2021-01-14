IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / China ends 2020 with record trade surplus as pandemic goods soar
This aerial photo shows shipping containers stacked at a port in Lianyungang, in China's eastern Jiangsu province.(AFP)
This aerial photo shows shipping containers stacked at a port in Lianyungang, in China's eastern Jiangsu province.(AFP)
world news

China ends 2020 with record trade surplus as pandemic goods soar

The bumper year also underscores China’s role as the fulcrum of global supply chains even as political tensions with the US and other trading rivals simmered.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:26 PM IST

China’s export boom continued into December, pushing the trade surplus to a record high in the month and bolstering what is already the world’s best-performing major economy.

Fueling the shipments surge is insatiable global appetite for work-from-home technology and health care equipment as Covid-19 continues to surge in many places around the world. Demand is so strong that’s it’s contributing to a bottleneck at ports as manufacturers complain of a shortage of shipping containers and surging costs.

Early control of virus cases last year allowed China’s factories to capitalize on global demand while its trading rivals were hobbled. That export momentum is expected to keep going even as vaccines are rolled out to tame the virus spread and allow industrial production to recover in the US and Europe.

The bumper year also underscores China’s role as the fulcrum of global supply chains even as political tensions with the US and other trading rivals simmered.

“The biggest takeaway is that China’s exports have remained surprisingly resilient despite the return of the second wave in major economies,” said Michelle Lam, Greater China economist at Societe Generale SA in Hong Kong.

The trade data showed surging demand across the board:

  • Exports grew 18.1% in dollar terms in December from a year earlier -- softer than November’s bumper 21.1% expansion -- while imports rose 6.5%, both beating economists’ expectations
  • The trade surplus of $78.2 billion for the month was higher than the $72 billion median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. For the full year, the trade surplus reached $535 billion, a 27% increase from 2019 and the highest since 2015
  • Exports to the US surged 34.5% in December from a year earlier, while imports of American goods rose 47.7%, the most since January 2013. Click here for breakdown of China’s exports by country, and here for imports
  • For the full year, the trade surplus with the US was $317 billion, 7% higher than in 2019

“Demand for China’s goods may remain strong in the next few months with the recent surge of Covid infections in the US and Europe,” said Ding Shuang, chief economist for Greater China and North Asia at Standard Chartered Plc in Hong Kong.

That outperformance will inevitably wane as the virus is controlled in big markets including the US and Europe and industrial production recovers, he added.

Li Kuiwen, an official at China’s General Administration of Customs, said the trade surplus may keep growing this year, supported by an expected recovery in the global economy and stable domestic growth.

Jian Chang, chief China economist at Barclays Plc in Hong Kong, said the data supports regional evidence from South Korea and Vietnam of booming demand.

“The external recovery has continued,” said Chang. “Chinese manufacturers have flexibly adjusted their production lines to produce goods to meet the demand through the new Covid era.” Both pandemic and non-pandemic related goods are growing strongly, she said.

The data probably won’t shift the central bank from its stance of gradually withdrawing monetary stimulus but without any sharp turn in policy, Chang said, adding there’s unlikely to be an interest-rate cut or hike this year.

The figures also showed shifts in China’s trading partners last year, with the 10-member bloc of Southeast Asian nations rising to the No. 1 spot, followed by the European Union and the US.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china coronavirus
app
Close
e-paper
Medical staff queues to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany. (REUTERS)
Medical staff queues to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany. (REUTERS)
world news

Europe mulls vaccine certificate to boost crippled economy

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:34 PM IST
The proposal to introduce such a certificate gained momentum after Greece PM Mitsotakis formally requested it with a letter to chief of the European Commission.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some alerts had specifically referred to the possible infiltration of Pakistan’s Shias, the people said.(Photo: Sourced)
Some alerts had specifically referred to the possible infiltration of Pakistan’s Shias, the people said.(Photo: Sourced)
world news

'Security concerns' push UAE to suspend issuance of visit visas to Pakistan

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:27 PM IST
The move followed specific alerts about possible attacks on Israeli citizens, who have been travelling in large numbers to the UAE since the two countries normalised their ties in August.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man uses an umbrella to take shade from the rain in New Delhi on June 25, 2020 during the Covid lockdown. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
A man uses an umbrella to take shade from the rain in New Delhi on June 25, 2020 during the Covid lockdown. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
world news

Early lockdown in Delhi had less impact on air quality: Report

By Prasun Sonwalkar , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:33 PM IST
Experts discovered that the beneficial reductions in NO2 due to the lockdowns were smaller than expected, after removing the effects of weather.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court on December 30, 2020 jailed 10 of the 12 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists for up to three years over a bid by the group to flee the city by speedboat to seek sanctuary in Taiwan. Two teenage pro-democracy campaigners amongst the group of 12 activists will be sent back to Hong Kong, police said.(AFP)
The court on December 30, 2020 jailed 10 of the 12 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists for up to three years over a bid by the group to flee the city by speedboat to seek sanctuary in Taiwan. Two teenage pro-democracy campaigners amongst the group of 12 activists will be sent back to Hong Kong, police said.(AFP)
world news

Hong Kong cops arrest 11 for assisting pro-democracy protesters' escape attempt

ANI, Hong Kong
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:31 PM IST
A police source confirmed the arrests early on Thursday of 8 men and 3 women aged 18 to 72 for "assisting offenders", an offence under the Criminal Procedure Ordinance carrying a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: The Pentagon building is seen in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The Pentagon building is seen in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Long-withheld Pentagon survey shows widespread racial discrimination, harassment

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:22 PM IST
The 2017 survey, whose results have not previously been reported, also showed that US troops who experienced racial discrimination or harassment had high levels of dissatisfaction with the complaint process and largely did not report it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump speaks during a visit at the US-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, US, January 12, 2021. (REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump speaks during a visit at the US-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, US, January 12, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

Donald Trump will try to make his impeachment about free speech

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:11 PM IST
The real issue is — once again — his election interference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Other squalid and congested camps in the area are home to nearly 900,000 Rohingya, most of whom fled a brutal military offensive by Myanmar's military in 2017. (File home)(REUTERS)
Other squalid and congested camps in the area are home to nearly 900,000 Rohingya, most of whom fled a brutal military offensive by Myanmar's military in 2017. (File home)(REUTERS)
world news

Blaze razes 500 houses in Bangladesh Rohingya camp

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:03 PM IST
There were no deaths but at least 10 people were injured as they escaped the fire at around 2:00 am (2000 GMT Wednesday) at the Nayapara camp, Bangladesh's refugee commissioner Rezwan Hayat said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Syringes are stored as the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine is administered at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany.(REUTERS)
Syringes are stored as the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine is administered at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany.(REUTERS)
world news

Moscow may approve non-Russian Covid-19 vaccines soon: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:32 PM IST
Russia, which has the world's fourth-highest number of Covid-19 cases, plans to begin mass vaccinations next week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia, which has the world's fourth-highest number of Covid-19 cases, plans to begin mass vaccinations next week.(REUTERS)
Russia, which has the world's fourth-highest number of Covid-19 cases, plans to begin mass vaccinations next week.(REUTERS)
world news

Russia to submit Sputnik V vaccine for EU approval, says RDIF chief

Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:31 PM IST
Peer-reviewed results of the vaccine would be released shortly and would demonstrate its high efficacy, fund chief Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shutdowns of restaurants, bars and other venues where people gather in California, New York and other states have likely forced up layoffs.(AP/ File photo)
Shutdowns of restaurants, bars and other venues where people gather in California, New York and other states have likely forced up layoffs.(AP/ File photo)
world news

US unemployment claims jump to 965,000 as virus takes toll

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:17 PM IST
The latest figures for jobless claims, issued Thursday by the Labor Department, remain at levels never seen until the virus struck.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia opposition leader Alexei Navalny.(File photo)(AFP )
Russia opposition leader Alexei Navalny.(File photo)(AFP )
world news

Russia says 'obliged' to detain Alexei Navalny upon return

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Navalny has been in Germany since late August after he collapsed on a flight from Siberia to Moscow and was flown to Berlin by medical aircraft.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 2015 Paris Agreement aims to curb warming to below 2 degrees Celsius, preferably 1.5C, this century.(Reuters/ File photo)
The 2015 Paris Agreement aims to curb warming to below 2 degrees Celsius, preferably 1.5C, this century.(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

Poor nations need more cash to adapt to climate change: UN

Reuters, London
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:06 PM IST
Extreme weather last year such as torrential rains in Africa, record heat waves and warmer temperatures on tropical oceans is consistent with climate change, scientists say.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pope Francis conducts a Mass on the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican,(REUTERS)
Pope Francis conducts a Mass on the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican,(REUTERS)
world news

Pope Francis, ex-pope Benedict get virus vaccines: Vatican

AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:44 PM IST
The Argentine pontiff, 84, has previously spoken of the importance of the jab in the fight against Covid-19, which has severely curtailed his own love of being among his flock.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ultimate goal of the deal is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, something Iran insists it does not want to do.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
The ultimate goal of the deal is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, something Iran insists it does not want to do.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
world news

UN watchdog confirms another Iranian breach of nuclear deal

AP, Berlin
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:36 PM IST
Iran maintains its plans to conduct research and development on uranium metal production are part of its “declared aim to design an improved type of fuel,” the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Medical workers move a person who died from Covid-19 at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (AP/ File photo)
Medical workers move a person who died from Covid-19 at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (AP/ File photo)
world news

Explained: What is WHO team looking for in Wuhan

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:16 PM IST
The Wuhan Institute of Virology maintains an extensive archive of genetic sequences of bat coronaviruses built in the wake of the 2003 SARS pandemic. WHO team members would hope for access to lab logbooks and data, both junior and senior researchers and safety protocols.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP