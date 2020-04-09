e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / China focus now on imported cases and symptom-less Covid-19 patients

China focus now on imported cases and symptom-less Covid-19 patients

China has now recorded nearly 120 imported Covid-19 cases in two days, and as of Wednesday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,103 of these cases.

world Updated: Apr 09, 2020 23:12 IST
Sutirtho Patranobis
Sutirtho Patranobis
Hindustan Times, Beijing
Residents wearing masks to help curb the spread the coronavirus walk along a retail street in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Residents wearing masks to help curb the spread the coronavirus walk along a retail street in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Thursday, April 9, 2020. (AP)
         

China on Thursday reported 63 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours including 61 imported ones, recording a two-week high in the number of daily confirmed patients returning to the country from abroad.

Preparing for a possible second wave of infections, the Chinese government has also issued strict new guidelines for monitoring and treating asymptomatic patients or those who are infected but do not show symptoms.

Two new deaths reported from the central Chinese province of Hubei pushed the overall death toll to 3335 while the total number of Covid-19 infections stood at 81865, the national health commission (NHC) reported Thursday.

China has now recorded nearly 120 imported Covid-19 cases in two days, and as of Wednesday the mainland had reported a total of 1103 of these cases.

Of the 1103, 374 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 729 were being treated with 31 in severe condition, said the commission, the NHC said.

The two new domestic cases were reported from the southern Chinese province of Guangdong.

A new circular issued by the State Council, China’s cabinet, has instructed local authorities to intensify the detection of and prompt response against asymptomatic cases of Covid-19.

Asymptomatic cases refer to people who tested positive for the coronavirus but develop no symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat, said the circular, noting that they are infectious and pose a risk of spreading to others.

“Screening of asymptomatic infections should be stepped up, targeting close contacts of confirmed patients, people involved in cluster outbreaks, those exposed to Covid-19 and travellers from areas with high risks of infections,” the document quoted by official news agency, Xinhua reported.

The State Council issued strict measures to monitor asymptomatic cases, an indication that this has the potential to fuel a second wave of the outbreak within China.

“Once verified, asymptomatic carriers will be put under concentrated medical observation for 14 days and can only be released from quarantine upon two consecutive negative nucleic acid test results, with a sampling interval of more than 24 hours,” the Chinese cabinet document added.

The process doesn’t end there.

“An additional 14-day medical observation is still necessary for asymptomatic patients who have been discharged from concentrated quarantine, said the document, asking them to undergo follow-up physical examinations in hospitals over the two weeks.”

As of Wednesday, a total of 1104 asymptomatic cases, including 364 imported from abroad, were still under medical observation on the Chinese mainland, the NHC said in its daily report.

tags
top news
Pakistan pledges $3 mn to Saarc Covid-19 Fund proposed by PM Modi. Then, a rider
Pakistan pledges $3 mn to Saarc Covid-19 Fund proposed by PM Modi. Then, a rider
Maharashtra reports 25 Covid-19 deaths, 229 cases in a day
Maharashtra reports 25 Covid-19 deaths, 229 cases in a day
No customs duty on Covid-19 test kits, ventilators and face masks: Govt
No customs duty on Covid-19 test kits, ventilators and face masks: Govt
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies about 200 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies about 200 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Live: Covid-19 hotspots in 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh to be sealed
Live: Covid-19 hotspots in 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh to be sealed
Smriti Irani stitches reusable masks at home. You can make them too
Smriti Irani stitches reusable masks at home. You can make them too
Here’s how much the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 might cost
Here’s how much the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 might cost
‘Decided on curfew within 1 hr’: IAS Tina Dabi on stemming Covid in Bhilwara
‘Decided on curfew within 1 hr’: IAS Tina Dabi on stemming Covid in Bhilwara
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news