China must answer ‘hard questions’ about coronavirus outbreak: UK

Britain and its allies will ask tough questions of China over the coronavirus outbreak, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday, adding “we can’t have business as usual after this crisis”.

world Updated: Apr 16, 2020 23:07 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
London
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab(Reuters photo)
         

Britain and its allies will ask tough questions of China over the coronavirus outbreak, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday, adding "we can't have business as usual after this crisis".

“We’ll have to ask the hard questions about how it came about and how it couldn’t have been stopped earlier,” Raab said at a Downing Street press conference when asked about future relations with Beijing.

