China reaches 74.96 million Covid-19 vaccinations says state media
- China's full-year vaccine production can supply the full needs of the population, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology official Mao Junfeng told a news conference.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:28 PM IST
China had administered 74.96 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine as of Saturday, state Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday, citing national health commission spokesman Mi Feng.
China's full-year vaccine production can supply the full needs of the population, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology official Mao Junfeng told a news conference.
China last reported 12 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, all of which were imported.
