e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / China reports 57 new Covid-19 cases, highest daily number in 2 months

China reports 57 new Covid-19 cases, highest daily number in 2 months

China, where the pandemic began in December, had relaxed most of its anti-virus controls after the ruling Communist Party declared victory over the disease in March.

world Updated: Jun 14, 2020 08:07 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Beijing
The new cases illustrated how the virus can come back as anti-disease controls are relaxed.
The new cases illustrated how the virus can come back as anti-disease controls are relaxed.(Reuters file photo)
         

China on Sunday reported its highest daily total of new coronavirus cases in two months after the capital’s biggest wholesale food market was shut down following a resurgence in local infections.

There were 57 confirmed cases in the 24 hours through midnight Saturday, the National Health Commission reported. That was the highest daily toll since mid-April and included 36 in Beijing, the capital.

The new cases illustrated how the virus can come back as anti-disease controls are relaxed.

The Xinfadi market on Beijing’s southeastern side was closed Saturday and neighboring residential compounds locked down after more then 50 people in the capital tested positive for the coronavirus. They were the first confirmed cases in 50 days in the city of 20 million people.

China, where the pandemic began in December, had relaxed most of its anti-virus controls after the ruling Communist Party declared victory over the disease in March.

Authorities locked down 11 residential communities near the Xinfadi market. Police installed white fencing to seal off a road leading to a cluster of apartment buildings.

tags
top news
Govt approves remdesivir for moderate Covid-19 cases, HCQ early on
Govt approves remdesivir for moderate Covid-19 cases, HCQ early on
LIVE: China reports 57 new Covid-19 cases
LIVE: China reports 57 new Covid-19 cases
Delhi details plans to use hotels in Covid-19 war
Delhi details plans to use hotels in Covid-19 war
As Covid-19 cases spike in Delhi, Amit Shah to meet Arvind Kejriwal today
As Covid-19 cases spike in Delhi, Amit Shah to meet Arvind Kejriwal today
ICMR norms a ‘roadblock’ in bumping up Covid-19 tests: Delhi govt
ICMR norms a ‘roadblock’ in bumping up Covid-19 tests: Delhi govt
Studies reveal impact of Sars-CoV-2 virus on all levels of nervous system
Studies reveal impact of Sars-CoV-2 virus on all levels of nervous system
Masks can reduce Covid-19 growth rate by 40%: Study
Masks can reduce Covid-19 growth rate by 40%: Study
Covid update: 3 lakh cases in India; new virus symptoms; US expert’s warning
Covid update: 3 lakh cases in India; new virus symptoms; US expert’s warning
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In