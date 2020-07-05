e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / China reports eight new coronavirus cases in mainland

China reports eight new coronavirus cases in mainland

As of Saturday, mainland China had 83,553 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. China’s death toll from the Covid-19 remained 4,634, unchanged since Mid-May.

world Updated: Jul 05, 2020 07:12 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Beijing
China reported seven new asymptomatic patients, up from four a day earlier.
China reported seven new asymptomatic patients, up from four a day earlier.(via REUTERS)
         

China reported eight new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 4, compared with three cases a day earlier, the health authority said on Sunday.

Six of the new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, while the capital Beijing reported two new cases. There were no new deaths.

China reported seven new asymptomatic patients, up from four a day earlier.

As of Saturday, mainland China had 83,553 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. China’s death toll from the Covid-19 remained 4,634, unchanged since Mid-May.

tags
top news
August 15 deadline for Covid-19 vaccine has dented ICMR’s credibility: Experts
August 15 deadline for Covid-19 vaccine has dented ICMR’s credibility: Experts
On Leh visit, PM Modi’s 15-minute conversation with 14 Corps commander
On Leh visit, PM Modi’s 15-minute conversation with 14 Corps commander
China says it has border dispute with Bhutan too
China says it has border dispute with Bhutan too
Can one be reinfected with Covid-19? No evidence yet, say experts
Can one be reinfected with Covid-19? No evidence yet, say experts
Delhi-NCR wake up to heavy rain, thunderstorm
Delhi-NCR wake up to heavy rain, thunderstorm
Tejashwi Yadav as Bihar CM face? Allies unsure
Tejashwi Yadav as Bihar CM face? Allies unsure
Six states on high alert as govt warns of more locust swarms
Six states on high alert as govt warns of more locust swarms
‘I’ll score a fifty faster than you’: Gavaskar’s promise to Srikkanth
‘I’ll score a fifty faster than you’: Gavaskar’s promise to Srikkanth
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In