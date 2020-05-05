e-paper
China reports one new coronavirus case in mainland

The new case was imported, the National Health Commission said.

world Updated: May 05, 2020 07:01 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Reuters | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Beijing
The number of confirmed cases in China has reached 82,881.
The number of confirmed cases in China has reached 82,881.
         

China reported one new coronavirus case for May 4, down from three the day before, data from the national health authority showed on Tuesday.

The new case was imported, the National Health Commission said.

The commission also reported 15 new asymptomatic cases for May 4, an increase of two from the previous day.

The number of confirmed cases in China has reached 82,881. With no new deaths reported, the death toll remained at 4,633.

