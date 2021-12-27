China rushes senior official to Nepal amid political uncertainty

world

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 12:35 IST

After unsuccessful efforts by Chinese envoy Hou Yanqi to effect a patch-up between the warring factions of Nepal’s ruling party, Beijing is rushing a senior Communist party official to Kathmandu in an apparent bid to shore up Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s government.

Last week, Hou met Oli’s main rival, Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda”, and President Bidya Devi Bhandari to discuss the spilt with the Nepal Communist Party. However, these efforts didn’t have much of an impact on the split within the ruling party and the political crisis affecting Nepal continued to create uncertainty.

Beijing has decided to send Guo Yezhou, vice minister of the international department of the central committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), to Kathmandu on Sunday in an apparent bid to patch up the differences with the Nepal Communist Party.

Guo is leading a four-member team to Nepal for a four-day visit, The Kathmandu Post reported, citing two Nepal Communist Party leaders.

Bishnu Rijal, deputy head of the department of foreign affairs of a faction of the Nepal Communist Party led by Prachanda, confirmed the Chinese side had communicated about Gou’s visit to Kathmandu. “I don’t have much detail to share with you at this point of time,” he said.

China’s efforts are in marked contrast to the position taken by India on Oli’s decision to dissolve Parliament and call snap elections. New Delhi has said this is an internal matter that should be handled in keeping with Nepal’s democratic processes.

The external affairs ministry has said India will continue to support Nepal in moving forward towards peace, prosperity and development.”

In response to Oli’s moves, Prachanda has claimed control over the Nepal Communist Party and removed the prime minister from the posts of party parliamentary leader and chair. Oli’s detractors have described his actions as a “constitutional coup”.

China has been accused of intervening in Nepal’s politics several times in the past few years. It is believed Beijing played a crucial role in bringing together the parties of Oli and Prachanda to form the Nepal Communist Party in 2018.

In May and July this year, Hou held several meetings with the top leaders of the Nepal Communist Party to end infighting between the factions led by Oli and Prachanda.