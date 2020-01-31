e-paper
‘Beijing assessing WHO declaration of Coronavirus as a global emergency’: China’s UN envoy

China’s U.N. ambassador, Zhang Jun said it was important to avoid “overreactions which may result in spill over negative effects.”

world Updated: Jan 31, 2020 05:07 IST
Reuters
Reuters
United Nations
People cover their face with masks in light of novel coronavirus scare.
People cover their face with masks in light of novel coronavirus scare.(Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)
         

China’s UN ambassador, Zhang Jun, said on Thursday Beijing was assessing the World Health Organization’s declaration that the coronavirus outbreak was a global emergency.

“We are still at a very critical stage in fighting the coronavirus. International solidarity is extremely important and for that purpose all countries should behave in a ... responsible manner,” Zhang said.

“While we understand the concerns of other countries, we should also listen to the advice of WHO director-general ... He said he had full confidence in China’s efforts,” Zhang said.

He said it was important to avoid “overreactions which may result in spill over negative effects.”

