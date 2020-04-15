e-paper
China says ‘seriously concerned’ by US freeze of WHO funds

President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused the Geneva-based body of putting political correctness above life-saving measures as he ordered the funding freeze for "mismanaging" the pandemic.

Apr 15, 2020
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
President Donald Trump turns to depart after speaking about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House.
President Donald Trump turns to depart after speaking about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House.(AP)
         

China said Wednesday it was “seriously concerned” about the US decision to suspend funding for the World Health Organization, and urged Washington to fulfil its obligations during the coronavirus crisis.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused the Geneva-based body of putting political correctness above life-saving measures as he ordered the funding freeze for “mismanaging” the pandemic.

Click here for the complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

“China is seriously concerned about the US announcement to suspend funding for the World Health Organization,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing.

“The current global epidemic situation is grim. It is at a critical moment. This US decision will weaken WHO’s capacities and undermine the international cooperation against the epidemic.” The US and China have been sparring over the deadly virus, which was first reported in China and has killed more than 125,000 worldwide.

Click here for the latest updates from the coronavirus outbreak

Trump’s latest decision reflects his belief that the WHO has been biased towards China, colluding to prevent the US’ main economic rival from having to be open about the unfolding health crisis.

“We urge the United States to earnestly fulfill their responsibilities and obligations, and support the WHO-led international action against the epidemic,” Zhao said, adding that the agency plays an “irreplaceable role” against the pandemic.

