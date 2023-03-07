Home / World News / China says Taiwan is first red line that the US must not cross

China says Taiwan is first red line that the US must not cross

Published on Mar 07, 2023 08:50 AM IST

Speaking at his first news conference as foreign minister during an annual parliament session in Beijing, Qin said that the resolution of the Taiwan issue is a matter for the Chinese people and no other country has the right to interfere.

A Taiwan flag flutters in the wind in Taoyuan, Taiwan on June 30, 2021. (REUTERS/File)
Taiwan is China's first red line that the United States must not cross, foreign minister Qin Gang said on Tuesday. Speaking at his first news conference as foreign minister during an annual parliament session in Beijing, Qin said that the resolution of the Taiwan issue is a matter for the Chinese people and no other country has the right to interfere.

He reiterated that China retains the option to take all necessary measures to achieve "reunification" with Taiwan, a self-ruled island which rejects China's sovereignty claim over it.

