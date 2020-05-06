e-paper
Home / World News / China says tariffs should not be used as weapons after US threats

China says tariffs should not be used as weapons after US threats

China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday tariffs should not be used as a weapon, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs last week as a retaliatory measure over Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

world Updated: May 06, 2020 15:17 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Beijing
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump(AFP file photo)
         

Spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters during a daily briefing that tariffs in general hurt all parties involved.

She reiterated that the United States should stop shifting its responsibilities over Covid-19 and said accusations that China deliberately spread the virus are baseless.

Spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters during a daily briefing that tariffs in general hurt all parties involved.

She reiterated that the United States should stop shifting its responsibilities over Covid-19 and said accusations that China deliberately spread the virus are baseless.

