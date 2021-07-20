China threatens to nuke Japan over Taiwan in video: Report

A video where the Communist Party of China (CCP) is threatening Japan with a nuclear bomb for interfering in its handling of Taiwan has gone viral on social media, Fox News reported. The US channel carried a report which claimed that the video was aired on a channel approved by the CCP.

In the video, as claimed by Fox News, the CCP singled out Japan as the one exception to China's policy to not use nuclear weapons against non-nuclear powers.

"We will use nuclear bombs first," the CCP says in the vide, according to Fox News. The report further claimed that China's ruling party threatened of using the nuclear bombs continuously "till Japan declares unconditional surrender for the second time."

According to Taiwan's local publication Taiwan News, the 5-minute-long video was uploaded on Sunday on China's YouTube-like platform Xigua and quickly gained two million views. It was later deleted, but copies of the video, which were uploaded by some users on YouTube and Twitter, still exist.

In the video, a narrator dares Japan to interfere when China liberates Taiwan, warning of a full-scare war if the island nation tries to do so, Taiwan News reported. The CCP video also talks about the tension between the two countries and atrocities committed by Japanese soldiers against the Chinese during Sino-Japan wars, Taiwan News further reported.

The threats follow comments made two weeks ago by Japanese officials about Taiwan's sovereignty, with Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso saying that Japan must "defend Taiwan", according to Japan Times.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US. China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war.

Japan has been seeking to expand and deepen security ties with other nations in addition to its chief ally, the United States, as China presses its claims to contested areas in the South China Sea and to the Japanese-controlled Senkaku islands, which China also claims and calls Diaoyu.

Britain said on Tuesday that it would permanently deploy two warships in Asian waters after its Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier and escort ships sail to Japan in September where China is vying for influence. This comes after Japan expressed growing alarm in recent months over China's territorial ambitions in the region, including Taiwan.