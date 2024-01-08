close_game
China to conduct live firing drills in East China Sea

China to conduct live firing drills in East China Sea

Jan 08, 2024 02:19 PM IST

No vessels are allowed to enter the designated area, the administration said in a statement on Monday.

China will conduct live firing drills in some areas in the East China Sea from 10 a.m. (0200 GMT) to 3 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, according to the China maritime safety administration.

Chinese naval frigate Binzhou takes part in a joint naval drills.(AP)
Chinese naval frigate Binzhou takes part in a joint naval drills.(AP)



The drills are in the waters off the coast of Ningbo and Zhoushan, port cities that lie just south of the financial hub of Shanghai, said the statement.

