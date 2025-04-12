China to open world's highest bridge, 200 m higher than Eiffel Tower: Report

China is set to reveal the world's highest bridge, stretching two miles across a massive canyon and said to tower more than 200 higher than Paris's Eiffel Tower. The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge costs £ 216,000,000 and will open in June(@CollinRugg/X)

According to a report by The Metro, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge costs £ 216,000,000 and will open in June.

Chinese politician Zhang Shenglin told The Metro that this project, spanning the “Earth's crack,” will showcase China's engineering capabilities and boost Guizhou’s goal of becoming a world-class tourist destination.

The bridge's steel trusses weigh about 22,000 metric tons, the equivalent of three Eiffel Towers, the report added.

“Witnessing my work becomes something tangible — watching the bridge grow day by day and finally stand tall above the canyon — gives me a profound sense of achievement and pride,” chief engineer Li Zhao told the website in the report.

Bridge to be a major tourist attraction

The planners have unveiled the proposal to build living areas, a glass walkway and the “highest bungee jump” in the world.

In 2016, China built its highest bridge in Beipanjiang, measuring a whopping 1,854 feet tall.

According to the report, the bridge is 1,341 metres long and cost £117 million to build. It helped cut travel time for locals to just one hour, rather than four.

In another development, China has also planned the world's largest dam, set to generate 300 billion kWh of power a year, The Metro report added.

The Chinese government is planning to spend 1 trillion yuan (£109 billion) building the new dam over the Yarlung Tsangpo River, located in the Tibet autonomous region.

The current largest hydropower project in the world, the Three Gorges Dam also in China, supplies five million households with power every month. It was completed in 2008 and started supplying power to homes in 2012, the report added.