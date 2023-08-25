China urges US to stop 'arming' Taiwan
Reuters |
Aug 25, 2023 02:44 PM IST
China urges the US to effectively fulfil its commitment not to support Taiwan, to immediately stop arming Taiwan, and to stop enhancing US-Taiwan military ties.
China's defence ministry on Friday urged the United States to stop "arming" Taiwan, after the US State Department approved a possible $500 million sale to the island of infrared search and track systems for F-16 fighter jets, as well as other equipment.
"China urges the US side to effectively fulfil its commitment not to support the independence of Taiwan, to immediately stop arming Taiwan, and to stop enhancing US-Taiwan military ties," ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang said in a statement.
