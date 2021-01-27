China’s President Xi says ‘patriots’ should govern Hong Kong
Chinese President Xi Jinping has said Hong Kong should be governed by “patriots” in comments that come just weeks after more than 50 opposition politicians and activists were arrested using the city’s new Beijing-drafted national security law.
China’s leader made the statement in a video conference with Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednesday, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
“To ensure the steady and lasting implementation of ‘one country, two systems,’ Hong Kong must always be governed by patriots,” Xi said in his conversation with Lam. “This is the fundamental principle that bears on China’s sovereignty, security and development interests, as well as Hong Kong’s long-term prosperity and stability.”
The comments from Xi underscore Beijing’s consistent message that Hong Kong’s lawmakers and civil servants need to be patriotic. Earlier this month, the Hong Kong government said all civil servants appointed before July 1, 2020, would be asked to sign a declaration they would uphold the city’s mini-constitution.
In recent months, Chinese authorities have tried to purge pro-democracy activists from Hong Kong’s Legislative Council, fueling condemnation by foreign governments including the U.S.
In November, China’s top legislative body, the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, passed a measure allowing Hong Kong’s government to oust elected politicians deemed insufficiently patriotic. The government immediately expelled four lawmakers, triggering the mass resignation of more than a dozen opposition politicians.
Xi told Lam that it’s “only when Hong Kong is governed by patriots” that “various deep-rooted problems can be effectively resolved, and Hong Kong can achieve lasting peace and stability.”
According to the report, Xi also asked Lam to convey his condolences to relevant Hong Kong government officials that the U.S. government has targeted for “unreasonable sanctions.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New START: All you need to know about US-Russia nuclear arms control treaty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who’s who on Joe Biden’s sprawling climate team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Auschwitz marks anniversary virtually as survivors fear end of an era
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China’s President Xi says ‘patriots’ should govern Hong Kong
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel to vaccinate all athletes for Tokyo Olympics by May
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh to move 2,000-3,000 more Rohingyas to remote island this week
- "Last time, we had preparations for 700 to 1,000 but finally more than 1,800 Rohingya moved there. People who moved earlier are calling their relatives and friends to go there. That's why more people are going there." Navy Commodore Abdullah Al Mamun Chowdhury told Reuters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian parliament approves New START nuclear treaty extension
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK Covid variant sufferers cough more, but sense of smell less affected - survey
- The variant, identified in southeast England in December, is thought to be more transmissible, and could also be associated with higher mortality, though data suggesting increased death rates are uncertain and not yet strong.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK could save 1.5 million crisis-hit workers at a modest cost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccine delivery talks with EU will go ahead: AstraZeneca
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden's UN pick to warn that US absence allows China to thrive at world body
- "We know China is working across the UN system to drive an authoritarian agenda that stands in opposition to the founding values of the institution - American values," veteran diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield will say, when she appears before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Environmental protesters tunnel under London to resist eviction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Song Yoo-jung, South Korean actress and model, dies at 26
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
COVAX to supply 355 million vaccine doses for Eastern Mediterranean this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Holocaust Remembrance Day, Pope warns against new nationalism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox