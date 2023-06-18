Home / World News / Taiwan ‘most prominent risk’ in China-US relations: Beijing's top envoy to US

Taiwan ‘most prominent risk’ in China-US relations: Beijing's top envoy to US

AFP |
Jun 18, 2023 09:37 PM IST

"The Taiwan issue is the core of China's core interests, the most important issue," Qin Gang told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

China's foreign minister said Sunday that Taiwan posed "the most prominent risk" in relations with the United States, state media reported, as top diplomats from the two countries met in Beijing.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang. (AFP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang. (AFP)

"The Taiwan issue is the core of China's core interests, the most important issue in China-US relations and the most prominent risk," Qin Gang told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china taiwan foreign minister united states + 2 more
china taiwan foreign minister united states + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out