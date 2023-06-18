Taiwan ‘most prominent risk’ in China-US relations: Beijing's top envoy to US

China's foreign minister said Sunday that Taiwan posed "the most prominent risk" in relations with the United States, state media reported, as top diplomats from the two countries met in Beijing. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang. (AFP)

"The Taiwan issue is the core of China's core interests, the most important issue in China-US relations and the most prominent risk," Qin Gang told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.