e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Chinese economic indicators promise sustained recovery, says statistics bureau

Chinese economic indicators promise sustained recovery, says statistics bureau

The Chinese economy further expanded in the third quarter, after release of GDP data

world Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 12:00 IST
Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Beijing
Robotic arm operates on a production line at a toothbrush factory in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province, China. Representational image.
Robotic arm operates on a production line at a toothbrush factory in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province, China. Representational image.(Bloomberg)
         

Chinese economic indicators are providing a good reason to believe that a sustained recovery is underway, the country’s statistics bureau said on Monday, after the world’s second-biggest economy further expanded in the third quarter.

There’s also good reason to be confident about China’s full-year economic growth, Liu Aihua, spokeswoman at the National Bureau of Statistics, told a press briefing after the release of third-quarter gross domestic product.

While third-quarter GDP growth lagged behind expectations, the month of September saw improvement in all major indicators for the first time this year.

tags
top news
JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
Pak Oppn pounds Imran Khan at rally, cops arrest Maryam Nawaz’s husband
Pak Oppn pounds Imran Khan at rally, cops arrest Maryam Nawaz’s husband
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Covid-19: Urban areas of Maharashtra mark rise in cases again
Covid-19: Urban areas of Maharashtra mark rise in cases again
Powered by fall in bad loans HDFC Bank Q2 profits soar
Powered by fall in bad loans HDFC Bank Q2 profits soar
Mumbai local trains: Decision on SOPs, increasing services to allow more women to be taken this week
Mumbai local trains: Decision on SOPs, increasing services to allow more women to be taken this week
DU to begin admissions under second cut-off list today
DU to begin admissions under second cut-off list today
Watch: Covid-19 to end in India by February?
Watch: Covid-19 to end in India by February?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In