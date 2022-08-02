Chinese embassy in India's ‘red line’ warning over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit
The Chinese embassy in India on Tuesday said if the US insists on making House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan during her Asia trip and challenges China’s red line, “it will be met with resolute countermeasures”.
Pelosi was in Malaysia, the second stop in a tour that has sparked rage in Beijing after reports of a potential Taipei visit. China considers Taiwan its territory and has indicated through repeated warnings that it would view a Pelosi visit as a major provocation.
“The one-China principle is the political foundation for China-US relations. China firmly opposes separatist moves toward ‘Taiwan independence’ and interference by external forces, and never allows any room for ‘Taiwan independence’ forces in whatever form,” Wang Xiaojian, spokesperson of Chinese embassy in India, tweeted.
“A visit to Taiwan by Speaker Pelosi would constitute a gross interference in China’s internal affairs, greatly threaten peace & stability across the Taiwan Strait, severely undermine China-US relations & lead to a very serious situation & grave consequences,” Wang added.
In another tweet, Wang said the public opinion cannot be defied. Those who play with fire will perish by it. “If the US side insists on making the visit and challenges China’s red line, it will be met with resolute countermeasures. The US must bear all consequences arising thereof," he said.
Earlier, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing in Beijing that the United States will "pay the price" if Pelosi visits Taiwan.
"The US side will bear the responsibility and pay the price for undermining China's sovereign security interests," Hua said.
Also Read | US Navy deploys four warships east of Taiwan as Pelosi heads to Taipei
American officials often make discreet visits to Taiwan to show support, but Pelosi would be a higher-profile visitor than any in recent history.
Reports of her plans have sent US-China tensions soaring.
In a call with US President Joe Biden last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned the US against "playing with fire" on Taiwan. And China's ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Hun, said on Monday that such a visit would be "very much dangerous, very much provocative".
While the Biden administration is understood to be opposed to a Taiwan stop, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Pelosi was entitled to go where she pleased.
(With inputs from agencies)
