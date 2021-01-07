e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2021-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Chinese web firms ‘bullying’ customers with data, algorithms, says China Consumers Association

Chinese web firms ‘bullying’ customers with data, algorithms, says China Consumers Association

The statement from the China Consumers Association (CCA) did not name any companies, but comes as Beijing has ramped up scrutiny of technology giants, reversing a once laissez-faire approach towards its vast internet space.

world Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 18:34 IST
Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Beijing
“Consumers are being squeezed by data algorithms and becoming the targets of technical bullying,” the association said.
“Consumers are being squeezed by data algorithms and becoming the targets of technical bullying,” the association said.(AFP)
         

Chinese internet companies have been violating customers’ rights by misusing personal data and “bullying” people into purchases and promotions, a government-backed consumer association said on Thursday.

The statement from the China Consumers Association (CCA) did not name any companies, but comes as Beijing has ramped up scrutiny of technology giants, reversing a once laissez-faire approach towards its vast internet space.

“Consumers are being squeezed by data algorithms and becoming the targets of technical bullying,” the association said.

Companies must stop using systems to scan through consumers’ personal data and offer them different prices for goods based on that information, the association said.

Algorithms that checked people’s internet use and other data, then sent them targeted ads and promotions, deprived customers of choice, it added.

Some of the products and services promoted by these automated systems “violated the law and public order and good customs” it said, without going into further detail.

Consumers’ “values and moral concepts may even be distorted by algorithms and become ‘playthings’ in the hands of platform operators,” the CCA’s statement said.

Beijing issued draft rules in December aimed at preventing monopolistic behaviour by internet companies, marking China’s first serious regulatory move against the sector.

China also warned its internet giants to brace for increased scrutiny, as it slapped fines and announced investigations into deals involving Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings .

Chinese state media have become increasingly vocal about infringement of consumer rights by tech companies.

In September, the state broadcaster published the results of a poll which showed that 75% of respondents believed they had been treated unfairly when they made purchases online.

tags
top news
‘Are farmers protected against Covid?’: SC asks Centre, cites Tablighi event
‘Are farmers protected against Covid?’: SC asks Centre, cites Tablighi event
BJP national chief JP Nadda to visit poll-bound Bengal, launch new campaign
BJP national chief JP Nadda to visit poll-bound Bengal, launch new campaign
Indian economy to face 7.7% contraction in 2020-2021
Indian economy to face 7.7% contraction in 2020-2021
India asks UK to arrest Jaysukh Ranpariya wanted for lawyer Kirit Joshi murder
India asks UK to arrest Jaysukh Ranpariya wanted for lawyer Kirit Joshi murder
Keeping an eye on bird flu outbreak in MP; taking precautions: CM Chouhan
Keeping an eye on bird flu outbreak in MP; taking precautions: CM Chouhan
Covid-19: China locks down Hebei, 11 million people barred from leaving
Covid-19: China locks down Hebei, 11 million people barred from leaving
Andhra govt hits back at Chandrababu Naidu for questioning CM’s faith
Andhra govt hits back at Chandrababu Naidu for questioning CM’s faith
Watch: Mark Ruffalo, Swara Bhasker and other celebs react to US Capitol chaos
Watch: Mark Ruffalo, Swara Bhasker and other celebs react to US Capitol chaos
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In