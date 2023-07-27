Now, Chinese woman ventures into Pakistan to marry man she met through Snapchat

In another cross-border love story, a Chinese woman journeyed to Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to tie the knot with a man she met and fell in love with on Snapchat. Gao Feng, a 21-year-old Chinese woman, entered Islamabad last week through Gilgit on a three-month visit visa and met her 18-year-old friend Javed, a resident of the Bajaur tribal district which shares a border with Afghanistan. As per the police, the two had been communicating through Snapchat for the past three years. Their friendship gradually blossomed into a romantic relationship. The Snapchat app logo is seen on a smartphone(REUTERS)

On Wednesday, Gao underwent a conversion to Islam and subsequently married Javed. The information was shared by Izzatullah Khan, the maternal cousin of the man, during a conversation with PTI over the phone.

According to Izzatullah, Gao arrived in Islamabad on July 20. On July 21, they travelled to Lower Dir District, where Gao stayed at Izzatullah's residence in Samarbagh.

The ‘nikkah’ ceremony between Javed and Gao took place on Wednesday. However, due to security concerns, the local police and district administration advised them to leave the district for Islamabad as her safety was not assured.

Izzatullah added that Javed is currently pursuing a Computer Science course at Bajaur Degree College, and they plan to have a court marriage in China after resolving the necessary procedures.

According to Izzatullah, Gao will be returning to China in a few days, but Javed will remain in Pakistan. After completing his education, which is expected to take nearly a year, Javed plans to join Gao in China.

The incident comes at a time when a 34-year-old married Indian woman named Anju, hailing from Rajasthan, ventured to the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to meet her 29-year-old Pakistani lover, Nasrulla, whom she had connected with on Facebook. The latter married Nasrullah after converting to Islam. In a separate incident, Seema Ghulam Haider, a 30-year-old Pakistani mother of four, clandestinely crossed into India to be with Sachin Meena, a 22-year-old Hindu man she met while playing PUBG in 2019.



