Chinese youth dress as Shinzo Abe's killer, ‘celebrates’ former Japan PM's death
Some youngsters from China - in a trend - are reportedly mimicking former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe's shooter on Chinese social media - allegedly celebrating the former PM's assassination. Reportedly, the youth consider it “fun to dress and strike pose the same way as the killer”.
The youth in China are creating short videos for social media, posing and dressing like the shooter in order to set a trend to hail the shooter who killed Abe, reported news agency ANI. Meanwhile, soon after the attack on Abe, anti-Japan posts on Chinese social media circulated, calling the killer Tetsuya Yamagami a "hero".
On July 8, former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe died hours after he was shot during a campaign event by a 41-year-old resident of Nara City Tetsuya Yamagami. Abe was shot while he was delivering a campaign speech.
Yamagami - who made no attempt to run away after shooting Abe twice from close range with a homemade shotgun - told police he wanted to attack the leader of a religious group that he claimed had defrauded his mother. The killer further admitted to visiting other locations where Abe spoke.
Shortly after he was taken into custody, police raided Yamagami's home in Nara and recovered explosive materials and homemade guns. According to the local media, the accused is a former member of his country's Maritime Self-Defence Force where he served for three years till 2005.
The ties between Japan and China have been tense due to the territorial disputes in the East China Sea. Abe had also continuously expressed his support for Taiwan's participation in the regional trade pact Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the World Health Organization (WHO) - creating more tensions with China.
(With ANI inputs)
Donald Trump and family attend Ivana Trump's funeral in NYC
Former President Donald Trump paid respects to his first wife, Ivana Trump, joining their three children Wednesday at a funeral Mass for the 1980s style icon and businesswoman who helped him build an empire that launched him to the presidency. Added Trump, who attended the service with his current wife, former first lady Melania Trump. A longtime friend of Ivana Trump's, Fashion designer Dennis Basso, was also among the mourners.
Truss vs. Sunak: Where UK Leadership contenders stand on economy
Britain's soaring inflation rate, slowing growth and a brutal cost-of-living squeeze will form the backdrop of the contest to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister. Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, the final contenders in the race to lead the ruling Conservative Party and the nation, have sharply divergent views on how to handle the economy and public finances. Sunak voted to leave the European Union. Truss voted to remain in the EU.
Explained: How climate change drives heatwaves, wildfires
Brutal heatwaves are gripping both Europe and the United States this week and are forecast to dump searing heat on much of China into late August. In addition to record temperatures, wildfires are raging across southern Europe with evacuations in towns in Italy and Greece. HOTTER, MORE FREQUENT HEATWAVES Climate change makes heatwaves hotter and more frequent. Other conditions affect heatwaves too. In Europe, atmospheric circulation is an important factor.
Hasta la vista, baby! UK's Boris Johnson bows out in parliament
To one last round of cheers from 58's recently mutinous MPs, Johnson, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson bowed out of his final setpiece event in parliament Wednesday, signing off by saying: "Hasta la vista, baby!" The House of Commons breaks for its summer recess on Thursday, and the new leader is set to be announced when it reconvenes on September 5.
Russian gas flow likely to resume at previous level: German pipeline manager
German pipeline manager Gascade said it expected Russian gas deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 link to resume as planned after maintenance work wraps up on Thursday. "We assume that, according to the current nominations (as of 3 pm on 20 July), gas transport via Nord Stream will be resumed at the pre-maintenance level (40% of transport capacity)," Gascade said in a statement on Wednesday.
