Climate change protesters block central Paris square to protest election choices
Climate change activists forced the closure of a main square in central Paris on Saturday to protest against the environmental programmes put forward by France's remaining presidential candidates.
The Extinction Rebellion (XR) had said on its website that it planned to block a major Parisian location to disrupt the electoral cycle and its "business as usual" attitude.
While the cost of living is the top election theme, energy policies are closely linked to that, and incumbent Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen have put forward very different policies on the renewables sector in particular.
Also read: Egypt clears Indian wheat, trade negotiations on with more nations
"We are blocking this Paris square to rebel against alternatives that we don't have. This election leaves us with no choice between a far-right candidate with repugnant ideas ... and a candidate who during five years cast the ecology issue aside and lied," Lou, 26, a history teacher, who joined the Extinction Rebellion movement two years ago told Reuters.
Hundreds of people gathered in Paris' 9th district brandishing banners targeting the candidates, chanting slogans such as "their inaction leads to our rebellion", or lay on the floor in protest.
Also read: Study finds how mountain streams can signal climate change
Just eight days ahead of a runoff that will determine who will lead the European Union's second-largest economy for the next five years, polls show the centrist president is slightly ahead of his far-right rival, but the contest promises to be tight.
-
Russia bans entry to British prime minister Boris Johnson
Moscow on Saturday announced it was banning entry to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and several other top UK officials, after London imposed sanctions on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine. "This step was taken as a response to London's unbridled information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, creating conditions for restricting our country and strangling the domestic economy," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
-
9 schoolteachers among 11 dead in Iraq as minibus crashes, erupts into flames
Eleven people including nine schoolteachers died in a head-on road crash south of Baghdad as they returned from a Ramadan meal, Iraqi authorities said Saturday, blaming speed. The accident happened in Babylon province around midnight as the group was returning in a minibus from the Shiite holy city of Karbala, a police source said. The police source said the vehicles caught fire.
-
Chaos in Pak's Punjab Assembly as PTI members 'attack' deputy speaker: Reports
The Pakistan's Punjab Assembly turned into a battle zone on Saturday as Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers allegedly manhandled deputy speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari when he arrived to chair the session convened to elect the chief minister, according to Geo News. According to initial reports, the lawmakers of the ruling party threw "lotas" at Mazari, attacked him and pulled his hair despite the presence of security guards. Mazari reportedly left the House after the incident.
-
Omicron-specific Chinese vaccine candidates cleared for clinical trial
Two Covid-19 vaccine candidates developed by units of China National Biotec Group to target the Omicron variant were approved for clinical trials as boosters in Hong Kong, the Sinopharm subsidiary said on Saturday. The two candidates, both containing inactivated or "killed" Omicron virus and similar to the two Sinopharm vaccines in use in China, will be tested in adults who have already received two or three vaccine doses, CNBG said in a statement.
-
'Imran Khan's gift, he sold. What is the problem?': Former Pakistan minister
Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said he did not understand the actual allegation against Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif brought a fresh allegation against Imran Khan of selling gifts for Rupees 140 million (PKR) in Dubai. Shehbaz on Friday said it was not about a necklace or a watch; several gifts including jewellery, bracelets, watches and sets were sold in Dubai by Imran Khan.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics