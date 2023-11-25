'Complicated days ahead': Israeli military on hostage release amid truce deal with Hamas

The Israeli military on Friday cautioned about the complications involved in the implementation of the deal with Hamas militants to release the hostages, "nothing is over until it's over". Israel Defence Forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari acknowledged the release of 24 hostages, including 13 Israeli nationals, as a "great relief" and expressed solidarity with those still held in Gaza, reported CNN. International Red Cross vehicle reportedly carrying hostages released by Hamas crosses the Rafah border point in the Gaza Strip towards Egypt from where they would be flown to Israel to be reunited with their families, on November 24, 2023.(AFP)

“The days ahead of us will be complicated, nothing is over until it's over. We should be prepared,” Hagari said.

A four-day cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war began Friday in Gaza as part of an agreement that Qatar helped broker, paving the way for the release of hostages from Gaza. Most of the Israeli hostages released by Hamas were said to be in good health after returning to Israel, according to the hospital receiving them. Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners later in the day.

"In the Gaza Strip in the morning hours, IDF troops deployed along the lines of the operational pause in Gaza. The commanders were briefed and prepared the forces as to how to act during the time of the pause," Hagari said.

"During the pause days, the IDF will complete the preparations for the next phases of the war," he added.

On the concerns about the potential evacuation of senior Hamas officials during the ceasefire period, the IDF spokesperson said, “We're monitoring everything necessary, and are monitoring senior Hamas officials, in Gaza and anywhere in the world.”

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the nation is committed to ensuring the release of all the hostages from Gaza as it is "one of the aims of the war." Netanyahu’s office said it has received a new list of hostages to be released by Hamas on Saturday. It would be the second batch of hostages to be released by the Islamic militant group under a four-day truce.