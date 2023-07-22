Cops raid home of witness claiming to know Tupac Shakur's murderer: Retired detective

A man who claims to know who killed Tupac Shakur had his house raided by cops this week and .40 caliber ammo seized — the same kind used to shoot the rapper, a search warrant shows. FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of the late rapper Shakur. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)(AP)

Sources quoted The New York Post that ex-gang member Duane Keith Davis could still face charges for the 1996 Vegas murder of the rapper, who says his nephew Orlando Anderson was the shooter.

Retired LAPD (Los Angeles Police Department) detective Greg Kading, who investigated Tupac’s death and his rap rival Notorious B.I.G.’s, told The Post he was “pleasantly surprised” when Vegas cops executed a search warrant at Davis’ house on Monday.

“The point is it shows Las Vegas PD is proactively investigating this. They don’t want this to go down in history as an unsolved case. They want to close it once and for all,” Kading said.

The search warrant showed cops took computers, laptops, iPads, and .40 caliber cartridge from the home, as well as photos that could show Davis’ involvement with the LA gang South Side Compton Crips.

Davis said he was in a white Cadillac with Anderson and two others as they shot at Tupac’s car on the Vegas strip on Sept. 7. 1996.

Davis said Anderson shot Tupac, affiliated with rival LA gang the Bloods, as the rapper hung out of a BMW and flirted with women in a nearby car.

Tupac was hit with four bullets and died six days later.

Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight, who was driving their car, was only grazed but never said who the gunman was. Kading said Davis made a ‘proffer agreement’ with LAPD for his statement on Tupac’s murder where he stated his nephew shot the rapper.

Kading said Anderson shot Tupac in retaliation for being attacked by him and his Death Row entourage at the MGM Grand just before the shooting. Kading explained Davis’ original proffer does not provide immunity, and Davis could still be charged for any statements he makes outside of that agreement.

Over the years, Davis has done interviews, TV specials and self-published a memoir titled “Compton Street Legends.”

A home searched by Las Vegas police is seen on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in neighboring Henderson, Nev. The property was searched Monday, July 17, in connection with the 1996 drive-by shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ty ONeil)(AP)

Cops who searched Davis’ house hoped to also find manuscripts and notes related to the book, which could be in the laptops taken on Monday.

“Everything that he has said outside of that original proffer is not protected, so everything he has said publicly is self-incriminating evidence,” Kading said.

Nevada does not have a statute of limitations on murder cases, Kading said. “I am pleasantly surprised because it shows that Las Vegas still cares about bringing closure to this case,” he said.

Anderson denied any involvement in Tupac’s assassination and was never charged. He was killed in May 1998 in another gang shootout aged 23

Davis is the only surviving witness among the four men who shot at Tupac’s car, Kading said. Investigators and prosecutors could be collecting evidence to present to a Grand Jury, which would decide whether to indict Davis for the 1996 murder.

On Thursday, a man who answered the door of the Henderson, Nevada home where the warrant was served said he did not know Davis or his wife. Don Sansouci, who lives on the quiet desert suburban block, said he watched as police and SWAT arrested a man and a woman from the home Monday night.

“I went to bed and my wife woke up and said, ‘There were cop cars everywhere,’” Sansouci said.

“Police kept saying, ‘The occupants of 2204, come out with your hands up!’ They didn’t say any names. They repeated that for the next five to 10 minutes. Finally, someone did come out and he was yellin’ at them.” Sansouci said a woman also was arrested by cops. He said he was shocked to hear the arrests could be linked to the Shakur cold case. “It is very shocking to me because it’s literally so close to home, but I’m happy to see that Las Vegas Metro is still working hard on the case,”

Sansouci said. Patrick Carter, who lives a few doors from the home where the warrant was served, said nothing like that has happened in the years they have lived on the quiet block. He also was shocked to hear that the occupants of that home could be connected to Tupac’s murder.

“It is a very quiet neighborhood. When you think about it, it is a good place to hide,” he said. Shakur’s stepbrother, Mopreme Shakur, told CNN he and his family have been frustrated since Davis’ name has been floated in connection to the murder for decades.

“This theory hasn’t been looked into for 27 years,” Mopreme Shakur said. “Why? My family’s been traumatized, my sister, my daughter, my nieces, my nephews, we’ve all been traumatized, waiting. We’ve been waiting for something to happen, for someone to be proactive enough to take action.”

