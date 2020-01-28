Coronavirus death toll jumps to 106 in China, 24 deaths in Hubei province overnight

world

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 07:54 IST

Novel Coronavirus outbreak toll has shot up to 106 in China with 24 new deaths reported from the central Chinese province of Hubei overnight.

The first death from Beijing was reported late on Monday as the countrywide infections reached close to breaching the 4000-mark. While 100 deaths have been reported in Hubei, more than 450 patients of the previously unknown virus are said to be critical in the province.

Nearly 1,300 new cases were reported from Hubei, its capital Wuhan and other cities of the province, which is at the centre of the outbreak. Patients have also died in Henan, Hebei, Hainan, Heilongjiang and Shanghai.

Over 50 million people across China have been put under partial or complete lockdowns as the country’s government steps up its response: Wuhan is virtually quarantined with inbound and outbound traffic suspended in an effort to contain the virulent virus.

Germany also reported the first case of Coronavirus early on Tuesday; more than 50 confirmed cases in 13 countries have been reported so far.

US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention raised its travel precautions for China on Monday to its highest of three levels: “Warning”, CNN reported. This means travelers are advised to “avoid nonessential travel” to the country.

China itself is scrambling to contain the virus by putting in travel restrictions across the country especially as hundreds of millions prepare to begin their journey back home after Lunar New Year (LNY) holidays.

“China extended the Spring Festival holiday (or the LNY holiday) and postponed school openings on Monday, while transport restrictions have been adopted in various areas to further contain the coronavirus epidemic,” official news agency Xinhua reported.

“The seven-day Spring Festival vacation, scheduled to end on January 30, was extended up to February 2. Universities, primary and middle schools and kindergartens across the country will postpone the opening of the spring semester until further notice,” according to the cabinet of State Council, China.

On Monday, the northern port city of Tianjin and the eastern provinces of Zhejiang and Anhui began to suspend inter-provincial highway passenger bus services. Previously, Shanghai and Qinghai Province had halted similar bus services. Along with travel restrictions, temporary closure of public venues such as tourist sites, museums and cinema halls has also taken place.

Authorities in Delhi isolated on Monday three people at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital with flu-like symptoms after they returned from China. This was the first time anyone was quarantined in the national capital over the coronavirus outbreak that has infected nearly 3,000 people across the world in less than a month.

A confirmed coronavirus case is yet to be discovered in India but a series of similar hospitalisations in four cities – Kolkata, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Patna – as well as the death of a Thai national in West Bengal’s capital on Monday, raised fears of the pathogen having arrived on Indian soil.