IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / LIVE: Germany's Covid-19 tally tops 2 million with over 22,0000 new cases
A doctor prepares coronavirus testing for residents.
A doctor prepares coronavirus testing for residents.(AP)
Live

LIVE: Germany's Covid-19 tally tops 2 million with over 22,0000 new cases

The global caseload of Covid-19 stands just short of 93 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. The USA, India, Brazil, Russia and UK, in that order, have the maximum caseload.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:57 AM IST

India is a day away from beginning what will be the world's largest vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), on January 16. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the immunisation drive in India, where authorities have given emergency use authorisation (EUA) to two vaccines: Oxford University-AstraZeneca's Covishield, and Hyderababd-based Bharat Biotech International Limited's Covaxin. Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) will manufacture Covishield here.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

India has the second-highest caseload of Covid-19 in the world, behind the United States. The national tally currently stands at 10,527,683, as per the Union health ministry's dashboard on Friday. The US, meanwhile, has more than 23 million cases and over 387,000 deaths, as per the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker. Brazil, the third worst-hit country, has a tally exceeding 8.3 million of which more than 207,000 people have lost their lives.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JAN 15, 2021 11:57 AM IST

    Covid-19 cases cross 290,000 in Telangana

    Telangana recorded 202 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths in last 24 hours. Tally reaches 291,118 including 1,574 deaths.

  • JAN 15, 2021 11:15 AM IST

    Germany's Covid-19 tally reaches 2 million

    Germany's Covid-19 tally reaches 2,000,958 with 22,638 new infections. Death toll reaches 44,994 after 1,113 deaths.

  • JAN 15, 2021 10:39 AM IST

    India registers 15,590 new Covid-19 cases and 191 deaths

    India's Covid-19 tally rises to 10,527,683 with 15,590 new cases. 191 fresh fatalities take death toll to 151,918.

  • JAN 15, 2021 10:26 AM IST

    188 new Covid-19 deaths and no new death in Thailand

    Thailand records 188 new Covid-19 cases and no new deaths. Tally rises to 11,450 including 69 deaths.

  • JAN 15, 2021 10:02 AM IST

    Andaman and Nicobar's Covid-19 tally rises to 4,976

    Andaman and Nicobar Islands log seven new Covid-19 cases. Tally mounts to 4,976 including 62 deaths.

  • JAN 15, 2021 09:28 AM IST

    No new Covid-19 death in Jharkhand

    Jharkhand reports 144 new Covid-19 cases and zero fatalities in past 24 hours. Total tally at 117,384 including 1,048 deaths.

  • JAN 15, 2021 09:01 AM IST

    184,962,401 samples tested for Covid-19: ICMR

    184,962,401 samples tested for Covid-19 in India till 14 January 2021. 730,096 tests on 14 January 2021: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

  • JAN 15, 2021 08:23 AM IST

    10-day curfew announced in Brazilian province

    Northern Brazil's Amazonas province announced a 10-day curfew on Thursday in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus, as cases soar and hospitals run out of beds and oxygen.

  • JAN 15, 2021 07:56 AM IST

    144 new Covid-19 cases in mainland China

    Mainland China reports 144 new cases of Covid-19. Tally reaches 87,988 while death toll unchanged at 4,635.

  • JAN 15, 2021 07:23 AM IST

    No new Covid-19 case in Mizoram

    No new Covid-19 case in last 24 hours in Mizoram. Tally stands at 4,310 including 96 active cases, 4,205 discharges and nine deaths.

  • JAN 15, 2021 06:49 AM IST

    J&K receives first batch of Covid-19 vaccine

    The first batch of J&K's Covid-19 vaccine dosage reached Kathua on Thursday.

  • JAN 15, 2021 06:12 AM IST

    Brazil crosses 8.3 million Covid-19 cases

    Brazil records 67,758 new Covid-19 cases and 1,131 deaths. Tally reaches 8,324,924 including 207,095 deaths.

  • JAN 15, 2021 05:46 AM IST

    1,248 new Covid-19 deaths in UK

    UK reported 1,248 new deaths due to Covid-19 on Thursday, down from a record high of over 1,500 on the previous day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
e-paper
US President-elect Joe Biden(Reuters/ File photo)
US President-elect Joe Biden(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

Joe Biden's team starts @PresElectBiden while clashing with Twitter

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:41 AM IST
In a change in practice from 2017, when President Donald Trump entered office, Twitter plans to reset both the @POTUS and @WhiteHouse official accounts to zero followers for Biden.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Gang Chen(mit.edu)
Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Gang Chen(mit.edu)
world news

US charges MIT professor with grant fraud over hidden Chinese ties

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:11 AM IST
MIT in a statement said it was "deeply distressed" by the arrest. Chen's attorney, Robert Fisher, said the 56-year-old "loves the United States and looks forward to vigorously defending these allegations."
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Asian country’s 18,000 islands sit along the Pacific’s “ring of fire” zone of active volcanoes and tectonic faults, making it prone to earthquakes.
The Asian country’s 18,000 islands sit along the Pacific’s “ring of fire” zone of active volcanoes and tectonic faults, making it prone to earthquakes.
world news

8 people killed, thousands flee in Indonesian earthquake

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:05 PM IST
At least 637 people were injured from the quake that damaged a hotel, the governor’s office, several homes and a local health facility, the agency known as BNPB said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe Biden’s proposal also sets aside USD 20 billion for a national vaccination programme and USD 50 billion to scale up coronavirus testing.(REUTERS)
Joe Biden’s proposal also sets aside USD 20 billion for a national vaccination programme and USD 50 billion to scale up coronavirus testing.(REUTERS)
world news

Biden announces USD 1.9 trillion Covid-19 stimulus plan to revive US economy

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:20 AM IST
President Donald Trump signed a USD 900 billion relief bill last month, which included supplemental unemployment benefits extended to mid-March.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Guard soldiers maintain a watch over the US Capitol after the House of Representatives impeached US President Donald Trump on January 14. (REUTERS)
National Guard soldiers maintain a watch over the US Capitol after the House of Representatives impeached US President Donald Trump on January 14. (REUTERS)
world news

Capitol Hill riots: More than 100 individuals arrested for violence, says FBI

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:19 AM IST
“We're also monitoring an extensive amount of concerning online chatter ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20," agency director Director Christopher Wray said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.(REUTERS)
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.(REUTERS)
world news

Team Pelosi: Democrats who will argue the case for Trump's impeachment

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:15 AM IST
The House Speaker has tapped nine of her most trusted allies to argue in favour of impeachment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The disaster mitigation agency said a hotel and the office of the West Sulwesi governor were severely damaged, and electricity supplies were also down.(AP)
The disaster mitigation agency said a hotel and the office of the West Sulwesi governor were severely damaged, and electricity supplies were also down.(AP)
world news

3 dead, 24 injured after 6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

Reuters, Jakarta
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:50 AM IST
The epicentre of the quake was six kilometres (3.73 miles) northeast of the city of Majene, at a depth of 10 kilometres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The moves will further increase tensions with China, Washington's strategic rival in Asia, days before President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Wednesday.(AFP)
The moves will further increase tensions with China, Washington's strategic rival in Asia, days before President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Wednesday.(AFP)
world news

Trump administration takes final swipe at China days before Biden's inauguration

Reuters, Washington
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:45 AM IST
Executives of state-owned enterprises, officials of the Chinese Communist Party and military, along with oil giant CNOOC will face new restrictions for allegedly using coercion against states with rival South China Sea claims.
READ FULL STORY
Close
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea.(REUTERS)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea.(REUTERS)
world news

North Korea holds huge military parade as Kim vows nuclear might

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:34 AM IST
At the parade, developmental ballistic missiles designed to be launched from submarines and other military hardware were rolled out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the National Guard are issued weapons outside of the US Capitol in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)
Members of the National Guard are issued weapons outside of the US Capitol in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)
world news

Capitol riot: National Guardsman first known current serviceman to be charged

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:29 AM IST
Jacob Fracker, an off duty police officer charged in connection with the violence, is a member of the Virginia National Guard, an official said on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The UN Human Rights Council's presidency rotates each year between regions and is typically agreed by consensus within each regional group.(Reuters/ File photo)
The UN Human Rights Council's presidency rotates each year between regions and is typically agreed by consensus within each regional group.(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

In first, UN rights body to vote on president after standoff

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:20 AM IST
"There has been a standoff," a source close to the council who asked not to be named told AFP. "It is a very, very messy situation."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jimmy Wales, founder of online encyclopedia Wikipedia said Twitter and Facebook had consistently "struggled with misinformation, disinformation" peddled by the firebrand former New York real estate tycoon who is due to leave office next week.(AFP)
Jimmy Wales, founder of online encyclopedia Wikipedia said Twitter and Facebook had consistently "struggled with misinformation, disinformation" peddled by the firebrand former New York real estate tycoon who is due to leave office next week.(AFP)
world news

'Twitter, Facebook repeatedly mishandled Trump': Wikipedia founder

AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:11 AM IST
The two social media giants indefinitely suspended Trump after his supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, an attack on the seat of democracy that on Wednesday led to Trump's second impeachment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump speaks during a visit at the US-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, US, January 12, 2021.(REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump speaks during a visit at the US-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, US, January 12, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Trump impeachment trial likely to begin shortly after Biden's swearing-in

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:07 AM IST
However, some Democrats are pushing for a later trial to give Biden time to set up his administration and work on other priorities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks as he announces members of economics and jobs team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks as he announces members of economics and jobs team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)
world news

Biden swearing-in: Security ramped up, Washington to close metro stations

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:03 AM IST
Delta, Alaska, American, and United Airlines announced on Thursday they will not allow travelers flying to Washington area airports to check firearms on its flights before the inauguration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Next Wednesday, when Biden is sworn in as president, marks the anniversary of the first confirmed case of Covid-19 in the United States.(AFP)
Next Wednesday, when Biden is sworn in as president, marks the anniversary of the first confirmed case of Covid-19 in the United States.(AFP)
world news

Joe Biden unveils $1.9 trillion plan to stem virus and steady US economy

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:58 AM IST
The plan includes $1,400 checks for most Americans, which on top of $600 provided in the most recent Covid-19 bill would bring the total to the $2,000 that Biden has called for.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved