Coronavirus infections top 90 million confirmed cases globally
Coronavirus infections have now surpassed 90 million confirmed cases around the world, as more countries braced for wider spread of more virulent strains of a disease that has now killed nearly 2 million worldwide.
The number of infections worldwide has doubled in just 10 weeks, according to a tally by John Hopkins University on Sunday. Covid-19 infections had hit 45 million as recently as late October.
As of Sunday afternoon, John Hopkins counted 90,005,787 infections around the world.
The United States, now with more than 22.2 million infections, led the world with the highest number of infections recorded since the global pandemic began. The number of US cases was more than double that of India, which has recorded nearly 10.5 million infections.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poll says China's export growth seen slowing in December; imports steady
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amid tight security
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bans on Parler and Trump show Big Tech’s power over web conversation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France should consider closing borders with UK: epidemiologist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK ramps up Covid-19 vaccinations as it faces 'worst weeks' of pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Washington mayor asks for increased security around Joe Biden's inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Conservative website Parler forced offline: Web trackers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden faces challenge in guiding America past Trump era
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US plans to designate Yemen's Houthi movement as foreign terror group
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President-elect Joe Biden pushes for USD 2000 'stimulus check' for Americans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EXPLAINER: Why Indonesia's plane safety record is a concern
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO experts to visit to probe virus origins on Thursday, says China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Democrats give Mike Pence 24 hours to oust Donald Trump as US President
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesia intensifies search for crashed plane's black boxes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iranian cleric calls on Imran Khan to end killings of Pakistan's minorities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox