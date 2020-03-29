e-paper
Home / World News / Coronavirus-related deaths in US surge past 2,000: Report

Coronavirus-related deaths in US surge past 2,000: Report

The number of deaths late Saturday was 2,010, about a quarter of them in New York City, the country’s hardest hit region, Johns Hopkins reported.

world Updated: Mar 29, 2020 05:27 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
A trader in US wears a mask as amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in US.
A trader in US wears a mask as amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in US. (Reuters File Photo )
         

Deaths from new coronavirus in the United States surged past 2,000 Saturday, doubling in just three days, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The number of deaths late Saturday was 2,010, about a quarter of them in New York City, the country’s hardest hit region, Johns Hopkins reported.

Confirmed cases in the United States topped 121,000, according to the tally.

