Coronavirus-related deaths in US surge past 2,000: Report

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 05:27 IST

Deaths from new coronavirus in the United States surged past 2,000 Saturday, doubling in just three days, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The number of deaths late Saturday was 2,010, about a quarter of them in New York City, the country’s hardest hit region, Johns Hopkins reported.

Confirmed cases in the United States topped 121,000, according to the tally.