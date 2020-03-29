Coronavirus-related deaths in US surge past 2,000: Report
The number of deaths late Saturday was 2,010, about a quarter of them in New York City, the country’s hardest hit region, Johns Hopkins reported.world Updated: Mar 29, 2020 05:27 IST
Washington
Deaths from new coronavirus in the United States surged past 2,000 Saturday, doubling in just three days, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
The number of deaths late Saturday was 2,010, about a quarter of them in New York City, the country’s hardest hit region, Johns Hopkins reported.
Confirmed cases in the United States topped 121,000, according to the tally.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
top news
trending topics