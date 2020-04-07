Coronavirus update: British PM Boris Johnson had oxygen support, not on ventilator, says minister

world

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 13:24 IST

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is not on a ventilator and got oxygen support at an intensive care unit, where he was moved on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, reports said on Tuesday.

“The prime minister is not on a ventilator. He has received oxygen support,” Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office minister, said while speaking to the BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Gove also said that he was “not aware” whether the 55-year-old Johnson had been diagnosed with pneumonia.

Boris Johnson was admitted to London’s St Thomas Hospital on Sunday night and had been undergoing tests after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms, including a high temperature, for more than 10 days.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital,” a Downing Street spokesperson had said for his office said.

“The PM has asked foreign secretary Dominic Raab, who is the first secretary of state, to deputise for him where necessary. The PM remains conscious at this time,” the spokesperson said.

Downing Street said he had been moved to the intensive care unit as “a precaution should he require ventilation to aid his recovery”.

Johnson had tested positive for the virus on March 26. His pregnant 32-year-old fiancée, Carrie Symonds, also had symptoms but said on Saturday she was feeling better.