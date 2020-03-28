e-paper
Home / World News / Coronavirus update: Donald Trump says US will make 100,000 ventilators in 100 days

Coronavirus update: Donald Trump says US will make 100,000 ventilators in 100 days

US President Donald Trump said on Friday the United States would produce 100,000 ventilators in 100 days and said he had named White House aide Peter Navarro as the coordinator of the Defense Production Act.

world Updated: Mar 28, 2020 06:42 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Washington
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump(Bloomberg)
         

US President Donald Trump said on Friday the United States would produce 100,000 ventilators in 100 days and said he had named White House aide Peter Navarro as the coordinator of the Defense Production Act.

“We’re going to make a lot of ventilators,” Trump said, pledging to take care of U.S. needs while also helping other countries.

Trump said there was a great chance the United States would not need so many ventilators to fight the coronavirus outbreak, and would then help other countries in need. (Reporting by Steve Holland, Eric Beech and Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)

