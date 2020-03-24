e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Coronavirus update: UAE airports to suspend all passenger flights as of Thursday

Coronavirus update: UAE airports to suspend all passenger flights as of Thursday

The latest statements from the United Arab Emirates’ main airports came after the government announced early on Monday that all passenger and transit flights to and from the country would be suspended after 48 hours.

world Updated: Mar 24, 2020 16:02 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Dubai
(Reuters)
         

Dubai Airports and Abu Dhabi Airport said they will suspend all passenger flights as of 11:59 pm local time on Thursday for two weeks, with the exception of evacuation flights, as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The latest statements from the United Arab Emirates’ main airports came after the government announced early on Monday that all passenger and transit flights to and from the country would be suspended after 48 hours.

“We would like to inform you that all passenger flights to, from, and through AUH will be temporarily suspended starting March 26 23:59 UAE time for two weeks except cargo and evacuation flights,” Abu Dhabi Airport tweeted on Tuesday.

top news
Covid-19: Govt announces waiver of minimum balance charges for savings bank account
Covid-19: Govt announces waiver of minimum balance charges for savings bank account
Covid-19 LIVE: 506 cases in India; Maharashtra, Kerala top list, says ICMR
Covid-19 LIVE: 506 cases in India; Maharashtra, Kerala top list, says ICMR
Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended to June 30: Nirmala Sitharaman
Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended to June 30: Nirmala Sitharaman
PM Modi to address nation today at 8pm on coronavirus, 2nd time in a week
PM Modi to address nation today at 8pm on coronavirus, 2nd time in a week
Pune firm gets nod for first ‘Made in India’ Covid-19 testing kit
Pune firm gets nod for first ‘Made in India’ Covid-19 testing kit
‘Too much white noise’ Brendon McCullum differentiates between CSK, RCB
‘Too much white noise’ Brendon McCullum differentiates between CSK, RCB
Private data of 2 million users exposed after Indian property site hacked
Private data of 2 million users exposed after Indian property site hacked
Why BMW is irked with this Indian e-rickshaw maker
Why BMW is irked with this Indian e-rickshaw maker
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesPunjab Covid-19Coronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19 infected CasesToday SensexCoronavirus updateCovid-19 crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news