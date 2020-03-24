Coronavirus update: UAE airports to suspend all passenger flights as of Thursday

world

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 16:02 IST

Dubai Airports and Abu Dhabi Airport said they will suspend all passenger flights as of 11:59 pm local time on Thursday for two weeks, with the exception of evacuation flights, as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The latest statements from the United Arab Emirates’ main airports came after the government announced early on Monday that all passenger and transit flights to and from the country would be suspended after 48 hours.

“We would like to inform you that all passenger flights to, from, and through AUH will be temporarily suspended starting March 26 23:59 UAE time for two weeks except cargo and evacuation flights,” Abu Dhabi Airport tweeted on Tuesday.