Could the US strike Iran? New alert urges Americans to 'leave by land via Armenia or Turkey'

“Protests across Iran are escalating. Increased security measures, road closures, public transportation disruptions, and internet blockages are ongoing. Airlines continue to limit or cancel flights to and from Iran, with several suspending service until Friday, January 16. U.S. citizens should expect continued internet outages, plan alternative means of communication, and, if safe to do so, consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Türkiye.”

The US Embassy warned that the situation in Iran remains volatile and urged American citizens to take immediate precautions.

The US Embassy in Iran has ordered all American citizens to leave the country immediately, warning that protests across the region are intensifying and could turn violent, with reports of arrests and injuries.

The embassy also issued specific guidance for dual nationals, underlining the risks they face while in the country.

"U.S.-Iranian dual nationals must exit Iran on Iranian passports. The Iranian government does not recognize dual nationality and will treat U.S.-Iranian dual nationals solely as Iranian citizens. U.S. nationals are at significant risk of questioning, arrest, and detention in Iran. Showing a U.S. passport or demonstrating connections to the United States can be reason enough for Iranian authorities to detain someone."

What is happening in Iran? Tehran said on Monday it was keeping its communication channels with Washington open as US President Donald Trump weighed his response to Iran’s deadly crackdown on nationwide protests, accoridng to a Reuters report.

Trump said on Sunday that the US could meet Iranian officials and that he remained in contact with Iran’s opposition, while stepping up pressure on the country’s leadership and warning of possible military action over the killing of protesters.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said diplomacy remained the preferred path.

"While airstrikes were one of many alternatives open to Trump, 'diplomacy is always the first option for the president'," she told reporters on Monday.

She added that there was a clear gap between Tehran’s public statements and private signals to Washington.

"What you're hearing publicly from the Iranian regime is quite different from the messages the administration is receiving privately, and I think the president has an interest in exploring those messages," she said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran was reviewing proposals from Washington but described them as inconsistent with US threats.

US-based rights group HRANA said it had confirmed the deaths of 599 people, including 510 protesters and 89 members of the security forces. Since demonstrations erupted on December 28 and spread nationwide, the group said 10,694 people have been arrested.