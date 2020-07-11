‘Covid-19 could have lingering after-effects in recovered patients’: Study

world

Patients who recover from Covid-19 may still exhibit some symptoms later, even months after recovering, a latest study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association stated. Nnearly 90% of Covid-19 patients who were discharged from a hospital in Rome were still not back to normal an average of two months after becoming ill, researchers said.

The doctors studied 143 adults who had been hospitalized on average for two weeks in the hospital, news agency Reuters reported.

It was found that after an average of 60 days after reporting their first coronavirus symptoms, 87.4 percent of patients still reported at least one symptom - particularly fatigue and shortness of breath. Most of these patients suffered from pneumonia and one in five patients needed help to breathe.

More than half of the patients reported three or more symptoms while about one in four still had joint pain and about one in five experienced chest pain. Nearly 44 percent of the patients said their quality of life was worse now than before they got sick.

The researchers, however, did not have information on patients’ pre-Covid-19 medical problems and called for more research on the long-lasting effects of coronavirus infection.

Numerous studies are underway exploring the link between a patient’s immune response to Covid-19 infection. While a team researchers found at least five different types of immune response against coronavirus - not just “mild” and “severe,” another study suggested the role of a patient’s immune response and Covid-19 death.

The study, an excerpt of which was published in science journal, ‘Nature’, suggested that immune responses, rather than the virus itself, are responsible for death in Covid-19 patients.

