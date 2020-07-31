e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19 infections on the rise in England, survey shows

Covid-19 infections on the rise in England, survey shows

The weekly infection survey said an estimated 1 in 1,500 individuals had Covid-19 in the most recent week from July 20-26, compared to 1 in 2,000 the previous week.

world Updated: Jul 31, 2020 17:59 IST
Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai
Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai
London
People enjoy the weather at the beach in Joss Gap Bay, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Broadstairs, Britain.
People enjoy the weather at the beach in Joss Gap Bay, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Broadstairs, Britain. (REUTERS)
         

There has likely been a slight increase in the number of people in England testing positive for Covid-19 and in the overall incidence of infections in recent weeks, Britain’s Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

The weekly infection survey said an estimated 1 in 1,500 individuals had Covid-19 in the most recent week from July 20-26, compared to 1 in 2,000 the previous week.

“Modelling of the rate of new infections over time suggests that there is now some evidence that the incidence of new infections has increased in recent weeks,” the ONS said.

The survey, which looks at estimated infections in the community, did not provide enough evidence to say whether Covid-19 infection rates differ by region, the ONS said.

Britain imposed tougher lockdowns across swathes of northern England on after a rise in the rate of coronavirus transmissions, as it hopes local measures to see off outbreaks can avert a second wave that demands national action.

Official daily data on Thursday showed 846 new positive tests in Britain - the highest number of daily infections since June 28.

The ONS said that between July 20-26 there were an estimated 4,200 new cases per day in the community, or 0.78 new Covid-19 infections per 10,000 people, up from an estimated 2,800 new cases a day the previous week.

tags
top news
Sheikh Hasina at helm, India-Bangladesh economic cooperation sets a new milestone
Sheikh Hasina at helm, India-Bangladesh economic cooperation sets a new milestone
Delhi L-G rejects AAP’s move for hotels, weekly bazars under Unlock 3
Delhi L-G rejects AAP’s move for hotels, weekly bazars under Unlock 3
Sushant Singh Rajput death: ED files money laundering case
Sushant Singh Rajput death: ED files money laundering case
India extends ban on international flights till August 31
India extends ban on international flights till August 31
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh orders probe into 21 suspected spurious liquor deaths
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh orders probe into 21 suspected spurious liquor deaths
Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s detention extended by 3 months under PSA
Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s detention extended by 3 months under PSA
Eight core industries’ record negative growth, output shrinks by 15 per cent in June
Eight core industries’ record negative growth, output shrinks by 15 per cent in June
Actor Amit Sadh: ‘I have lived in a gutter and I am proud of my life’
Actor Amit Sadh: ‘I have lived in a gutter and I am proud of my life’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In