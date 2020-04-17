e-paper
Covid-19: New York extends stay-home order till May 15, face-covering rule on

world Updated: Apr 17, 2020 19:28 IST
Associated Press
New York
There is little traffic on 125th Street, Thursday, April 16, 2020, in the Harlem neighborhood of New York during the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended stay-at-home restrictions Thursday through mid-May. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
There is little traffic on 125th Street, Thursday, April 16, 2020, in the Harlem neighborhood of New York during the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended stay-at-home restrictions Thursday through mid-May. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)(AP)
         

New rules requiring New Yorkers to cover their faces in public are going into effect Friday as the state’s residents prepared for at least another month of social distancing to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Under the guidelines announced this week by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, everyone must wear a mask or face covering when in a public place and unable to maintain appropriate distance from others. Children younger than 2 and people with a medical reason why they can’t tolerate a mask are exempt from the rule, which takes effect at 8 p.m.

Cuomo announced Thursday that the state’s stay-at-home restrictions that have been in place since March 22 will last at least until May 15. He said the extension was made in consultation with officials from other Northeast states and will be reevaluated next month.

