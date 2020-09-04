e-paper
Sep 04, 2020-Friday
Covid-19: One of Europe’s biggest brothels files for bankruptcy

German daily Express reported Thursday that the Pascha brothel in Cologne had used up all of its financial reserves paying for the upkeep of its 10-story building and 60 staff.

world Updated: Sep 04, 2020 14:24 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Shivani Kumar
One of Europe’s biggest brothels has filed for bankruptcy after being unable to operate for months due to coronavirus restrictions.

German daily Express reported Thursday that the Pascha brothel in Cologne had used up all of its financial reserves paying for the upkeep of its 10-story building and 60 staff.

As part of a wide range of efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19, the German state of North-Rhine Westphalia, where Cologne is located, banned prostitution five months ago.

Organisations representing sex workers have warned that the closure of brothels will likely force prostitution underground, where women are at greater risk of exploitation.

