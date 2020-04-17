e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19: Pakistan SC proposes video conferencing for hearing cases

Covid-19: Pakistan SC proposes video conferencing for hearing cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 7,125 on Friday after 497 new infections were reported, according to the latest official data.

world Updated: Apr 17, 2020 14:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Islamabad
At least 11 people died during the period, taking the number of total deaths in the country to 135. (AFP file photo)
At least 11 people died during the period, taking the number of total deaths in the country to 135. (AFP file photo)
         

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has proposed hearing cases through video conferencing amidst a number of adjournments over the absence of litigants and counsels due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa suggested the use of social networking applications such as Skype, WhatsApp, Telegram among others to deal with the situation and asked the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to help resolve the issue, Dawn news reported.

SCBA President Sayyed Qalbe Hassan said counsels are unable to appear in the court as there is no place to stay as the Supreme Court hostel complex and hotels in Rawalpindi and Islamabad are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Justice Isa proposed that to maintain transparency and openness, the screen of the court mobile phone be mirrored on television sets already installed in every courtroom of the Supreme Court.

The possibility of preserving the recording of the court proceedings should also be explored, he added.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 7,125 on Friday after 497 new infections were reported, according to the latest official data.

At least 11 people died during the period, taking the number of total deaths in the country to 135.

tags
top news
RBI’s steps will improve credit supply, help small businesses, says PM Modi
RBI’s steps will improve credit supply, help small businesses, says PM Modi
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
India projected to grow at 1.9%, turnaround expected next yr: RBI Governor
India projected to grow at 1.9%, turnaround expected next yr: RBI Governor
Live: Congress expresses disappointment over RBI’s measures
Live: Congress expresses disappointment over RBI’s measures
‘Hounded by social stigma’: Kerala family dubbed ‘super spreader’ on Covid-19 fight
‘Hounded by social stigma’: Kerala family dubbed ‘super spreader’ on Covid-19 fight
‘Boss I have corona symptoms’: Alex Hales text that led to PSL panic
‘Boss I have corona symptoms’: Alex Hales text that led to PSL panic
Can give in writing he’ll be in Indian side irrespective of IPL: Harbhajan
Can give in writing he’ll be in Indian side irrespective of IPL: Harbhajan
Speed no limit: Watch Ferrari LaFerrari race on Autobahn at lightning 372 kmph
Speed no limit: Watch Ferrari LaFerrari race on Autobahn at lightning 372 kmph
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

world news