e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19 toll in US nears 2,000 for second day in a row, shows report

Covid-19 toll in US nears 2,000 for second day in a row, shows report

The record-breaking figure of 1,973 deaths (slightly higher than the previous day’s toll of 1,939) brings the total number of US fatalities to 14,695.

world Updated: Apr 09, 2020 08:04 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
A healthcare worker in protective suits helps an elderly person to get off an ambulance at the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center nursing home during the coronavirus epidemic.
A healthcare worker in protective suits helps an elderly person to get off an ambulance at the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center nursing home during the coronavirus epidemic. (Reuters Photo )
         

The United States recorded nearly 2,000 novel coronavirus deaths for a second day in a row, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:30 pm Wednesday (0030 GMT Thursday).

The record-breaking figure of 1,973 deaths (slightly higher than the previous day’s toll of 1,939) brings the total number of US fatalities to 14,695. The US death toll now exceeds that of Spain, which has suffered 14,555 deaths, but has not surpassed Italy, whose toll stands at 17,669.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Govt working on bailout package of up to ₹75,000 crore to revive growth
Covid-19: Govt working on bailout package of up to ₹75,000 crore to revive growth
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
‘Thank you India’: Trump showers praise on Modi for hydroxychloroquine
‘Thank you India’: Trump showers praise on Modi for hydroxychloroquine
‘No intention of slowing down training and readying of people’: Mahender Nath Pandey
‘No intention of slowing down training and readying of people’: Mahender Nath Pandey
Covid-19 update: Govt issues advisory to stem social stigma
Covid-19 update: Govt issues advisory to stem social stigma
Coronavirus Live: Covid-19 kills close to 2,000 in US for second day in a row
Coronavirus Live: Covid-19 kills close to 2,000 in US for second day in a row
Covid-19: With 5 new cases and 1 death, Dharavi remains in red zone
Covid-19: With 5 new cases and 1 death, Dharavi remains in red zone
New York hits new coronavirus peak but curve flattening
New York hits new coronavirus peak but curve flattening
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news