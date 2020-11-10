e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19 vaccine will be a game changer, says top German economist

Covid-19 vaccine will be a game changer, says top German economist

An aggressive second wave of infections and a new partial lockdown to slow the spread of the disease have clouded the growth outlook in Germany.

world Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 15:48 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Berlin
Germany has closed bars, restaurants, cinemas and gyms for a month until the end of November. Schools and shops remain open under certain conditions.
Germany has closed bars, restaurants, cinemas and gyms for a month until the end of November. Schools and shops remain open under certain conditions.(REUTERS)
         

The availability of a vaccine against the coronavirus would be a game changer for Germany’s economy, boosting growth significantly, the head of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW) said on Tuesday.

“An effective vaccine with few side effects changes everything,” Gabriel Felbermayr told Reuters.

An aggressive second wave of infections and a new partial lockdown to slow the spread of the disease have clouded the growth outlook in Germany.

Germany has closed bars, restaurants, cinemas and gyms for a month until the end of November. Schools and shops remain open under certain conditions.

Felbermayr said if, in a first step, a vaccine could protect vulnerable groups of people, many cultural activities could resume and restaurants and hotels could re-open. It would be possible to ease restrictions as much as over the summer, he said.

Once 50-60% of the German population are vaccinated, all restrictions could be lifted, Felbermayr said.

Pfizer <PFE.N> said on Monday the experimental vaccine it is developing with German partner BioNTech <22UAy.F> was more than 90% effective in preventing Covid-19, based on initial data from a large study, lifting hopes around the globe.

The IfW expects per capita income in Germany to grow by 4-5% once the pandemic can be reined in, which it forecasts to happen from spring next year.

That assumption now seems to be increasingly realistic, according to Felbermayr.

“A precondition is that the vaccine can actually be produced and administered to many hundreds of million people worldwide,” he said.

tags
top news
Bihar polls: BJP wins Darbhanga and Keoti, emerges as single-largest party
Bihar polls: BJP wins Darbhanga and Keoti, emerges as single-largest party
Bihar Results Live: BJP wins Keoti, Darbhanga, Left leading at 18 seats
Bihar Results Live: BJP wins Keoti, Darbhanga, Left leading at 18 seats
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
Repeated attempts being made to bring bilateral issues into SCO agenda: PM
By-poll result : Congress defeats BJP in Haryana’s Baroda assembly seat
By-poll result : Congress defeats BJP in Haryana’s Baroda assembly seat
UK trying to resolve issue holding up Vijay Mallya’s extradition as quickly as possible
UK trying to resolve issue holding up Vijay Mallya’s extradition as quickly as possible
Bihar polls: Left parties leading in 18 seats, say trends on expected lines
Bihar polls: Left parties leading in 18 seats, say trends on expected lines
Covid-19 vaccine will be a game changer, says top German economist
Covid-19 vaccine will be a game changer, says top German economist
Watch why Donald Trump slammed Covid vaccine breakthrough claim by Pfizer
Watch why Donald Trump slammed Covid vaccine breakthrough claim by Pfizer
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi Yadav

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In