e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid cases cross 2.5 mn in Africa, virus rages globally

Covid cases cross 2.5 mn in Africa, virus rages globally

Quick measures including travel restrictions and border closures enabled countries in Africa to limit the spread when first cases were reported in March. But the economic impact of the measures prompted governments to ease them.

world Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 09:06 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Nairobi/Bangkok
South Africa remains the worst-affected African country with 912,477 cases and 24,539 deaths. The country has seen a sharp spike in infections since the start of December.
South Africa remains the worst-affected African country with 912,477 cases and 24,539 deaths. The country has seen a sharp spike in infections since the start of December.(Reuters Photo)
         

The number of coronavirus cases in Africa crossed 2.5 million on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally, as a second wave of Covid-19 infections have hit the continent. Countries such as DR Congo, Nigeria, Mauritania, Ghana and Ivory Coast have seen a sharp rise in cases, according to a Reuters tally.

Quick measures including travel restrictions and border closures enabled countries in Africa to limit the spread when first cases were reported in March. But the economic impact of the measures prompted governments to ease them.

As people have somewhat relaxed their guards, infections have spiked. According to a Reuters analysis, Africa has reported about 454,000 new cases in the past 30 days, nearly 18% of its reported total of 2.5 million cases.

South Africa remains the worst-affected African country with 912,477 cases and 24,539 deaths. The country has seen a sharp spike in infections since the start of December.

Elsewhere, in Thailand, thousands of people lined up for coronavirus tests in a province near Bangkok on Sunday, as authorities scrambled to contain an outbreak that has infected nearly 700 people. Lines of mainly migrant workers stretched for around 100 metres in one location alone in Mahachai in Samut Sakhon province, as health officials in mobile units methodically took nasal swabs.

The US added a record of nearly a quarter million coronavirus cases in one day. Along with 249,709 new cases, there were an additional 2,814 reported deaths nationwide in the past 24 hours.

Also in the US, top congressional lawmakers struck a late-night agreement on the last major obstacle to a Covid-19 economic relief package costing nearly $1 trillion, clearing the way for votes as early as Sunday. A Democratic aide told AFP that an agreement had been reached late on Saturday and that compromise language was being finalised to seal a deal to be unveiled on Sunday.

In neighbouring Canada, while almost 12,000 people received shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, worries remained as the nationwide tally of cases crossed the grim half-a-million mark.

With inputs from Anirudh Bhattacharyya in Toronto

tags
top news
Xi replaces PLA commander who started Ladakh standoff; fingers crossed in Delhi
Xi replaces PLA commander who started Ladakh standoff; fingers crossed in Delhi
Facebook restores Kisan Ekta Morcha page, says ‘regret the inconvenience caused’
Facebook restores Kisan Ekta Morcha page, says ‘regret the inconvenience caused’
Health ministry meeting today after spread of mutant coronavirus strain in UK
Health ministry meeting today after spread of mutant coronavirus strain in UK
Will leave politics if someone tries to abolish MSP, says Haryana CM Khattar 
Will leave politics if someone tries to abolish MSP, says Haryana CM Khattar 
What do we know about coronavirus’ latest strain found in UK
What do we know about coronavirus’ latest strain found in UK
Today’s great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn comes after nearly 400 years
Today’s great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn comes after nearly 400 years
PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Vietnamese counterpart
PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Vietnamese counterpart
Watch: Temple for Sonu Sood built in Telangana, locals raise ‘Jai Ho’ slogans
Watch: Temple for Sonu Sood built in Telangana, locals raise ‘Jai Ho’ slogans
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In