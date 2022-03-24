‘Covid cases rise for 2nd straight week’
- There were more than 12 million new weekly cases and just under 33,000 deaths, a 23% decline in mortality, according to the UN health agency’s report on the pandemic issued late on Tuesday.
The number of new coronavirus cases globally increased by 7% in the last week, driven by rising infections in the Western Pacific, even as reported deaths from Covid-19 fell, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday.
There were more than 12 million new weekly cases and just under 33,000 deaths, a 23% decline in mortality, according to the UN health agency’s report on the pandemic issued late on Tuesday. Confirmed cases of the virus had been falling steadily worldwide since January but rose again last week, due to the more infectious Omicron variant and the suspension of Covid protocols in numerous countries in Europe, North America and elsewhere.
China imposed its fifth lockdown over about the past two weeks to stamp out a rise in cases. The nation is pushing to build more than 60 makeshift hospitals across its provinces.
A full temporary lockdown was put in place on Tangshan City, a steel hub in China’s northern Hebei province, according to local authorities.
South Korea’s total coronavirus infections topped 10 million, or nearly 20% of its population, authorities said on Wednesday.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 490,881 cases for Tuesday, the second highest daily tally after it peaked at 621,205 on March 16. The total caseload rose to 10,427,247, with 13,432 deaths, up 291 a day before.
-
Why Putin's rumoured mistress and daughter are in news amid Russia-Ukraine war
An online petition has been filed urging the Swiss government to not shelter Alina Kabaeva, who is rumoured to be the mistress of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
-
No-confidence vote: Is Imran Khan using delaying tactics? 10 points
Ahead of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan on March 25, the government has now moved to the Supreme Court seeking its advice on how to treat the defectors. This will buy some time for Imran Khan.
-
Top US expert warns of Covid surge 'as seen in Europe': 10 global updates
Top US medical expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned in his latest remarks that a new surge in the country is expected in the coming weeks. He also said a second booster shot - or a fourth dose of the vaccine - may be needed for the elderly.
-
Imran Khan faces IMF's doubts: 'How will you fund $1.5 bn subsidy package?'
At a time Imran Khan's government is facing opposition in Pakistan, the International Monetary Fund has asked the government to explain how it would fund the $1.5 billion subsidy package that Prime Minister Imran Khan announced.
-
Omicron, BA.2, new wave of pandemic: 5 things WHO says on Covid situation
Omicron, which is not the last variant of SARS-CoV-2, will pick up pockets for months and months until another pocket of susceptibility opens up, the World Health Organization said amid a fresh wave of the pandemic, warning that the pandemic is far from being over.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics