Covid lockdown in Chinese city leads to US firms worrying about revenue
More than half of U.S. multinational companies in China have reduced their annual revenue projections, mostly due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, according to a joint survey by the American Chambers of Commerce in Shanghai and Beijing published on Friday.
Responses to the survey, conducted with 167 companies operating throughout China including 76 in manufacturing, found 82% of manufacturers reported slowed or reduced production due to a lack of employees, inability to obtain supplies, or government-ordered lockdowns.
More than half, or 54%, have cut 2022 revenue projections following the outbreak, though 38% said it was too early to estimate the impact.
Some manufacturers in Shanghai, particularly in the automotive industry, have resorted to operating with a "closed-loop", wherein employees remain confined to the premises in order to keep production lines running, while outside suppliers are sealed off.
Eric Zheng, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, said that the such arrangements are acceptable for a few days but "not sustainable" long term.
"Even if your employees are within the factory bubble, your trucks have to come and go sending inputs and outputs, but that's not possible," said Zheng.
"I hope this is only a temporary, drastic measure to stop the spread."
Shanghai has been battling its largest outbreak for nearly a month and this week most of the city of 26 million people was put under lockdown as cases continued to surge.
Authorities have implemented the lockdown in two phases, first targeting the eastern part of the city, followed by the west.
AmCham said that only half of the respondents were satisfied with China's pandemic efforts, and 77% had expressed dissatisfaction with the length of quarantines.
A growing number of local companies have also disclosed how the Shanghai lockdown is weighing on them, ranging from suspended operations and stagnant sales, to drying liquidity and delayed financial disclosures.
Shanghai-based power transmission equipment maker Sieyuan Electric Co said the pandemic has disrupted operations, logistics and raw material supplies, impacting its first quarter and full-year performance.
East Money Information Co said it was highly uncertain if its annual shareholder meeting can be held at its Shanghai headquarters on April 8, and is suggesting shareholders participate online.
Shanghai Shizhong Intelligent Parking Corp said the lockdown has forced it to halt parking services, directly hitting performance.
India continues to bar Canadians from getting e-visas,10-year tourist visas
While easing travel restrictions, India will continue to maintain some procedures for Canadian citizens as a measure of “reciprocity” related to hurdles before Indians seeking to go to Canada. While electronic travel authorisation or e-visas are being issued to citizens of 156 countries, Canada has been excluded from this facility. Canadians will also not have access to longer-term 10-year tourist visas, even though those are available to travellers from countries like the United States.
As Imran Khan's options fade, Pak summons US envoy over ‘threatening letter’
Pakistan summoned a senior US diplomat here and lodged a strong protest over America's alleged "interference" in its internal affairs, according to media reports on Friday. The US State Department on Thursday firmly rejected embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan's remarks over Washington's role in an alleged “foreign conspiracy” to oust him from power. The step was taken after a decision by Pakistan's National Security Council on Thursday.
Premium Conversations | Decoding the Indian-American story with Ro Khanna
Washington: Ro Khanna, the elected representative from California's 17th district in the House of Representatives, has emerged as an important voice in American politics. His recent book, Dignity in the Digital Age: Making Tech Work for All of Us, offers a blueprint for making the best of digital technologies, while protecting democracy. We are leading in advances on climate – you are not going to have the solutions to the climate without massive technological innovation.
Ukraine war: Canada calls for exclusion of Russia from G20 meet
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called for the exclusion of Russia from the G-20 meet scheduled for November this year. While Canada has imposed sanctions upon the Russian leadership, including Vladimir Putin, following the attack on Ukraine, the West may find it more difficult to remove him from the 17th heads of State and Government summit in Bali under Indonesia's presidency, which is scheduled for November 15 and 16.
Sri Lanka president blames 'extremist' group for violence amid economic crisis
Sri Lankan President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office blamed an unidentified 'extremist' group for creating the violent situation during the protest near the Jubilee Post in Nugegoda, Colombo, the Colombo Page reported citing President's media division's press release. The mob armed with iron clubs, sickles and clubs marched towards the Sri Lankan President's residence at Mirihana Pangiriwatta, to provoke the protesters and create a riot-like situation in the city, according to the statement.
