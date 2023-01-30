Home / World News / Covid still a global emergency: World health body

Covid still a global emergency: World health body

world news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 02:55 PM IST

Covid-19: The WHO director-general concurs with the advice regarding the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and determines that the event continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern.

WHO says Covid still an international emergency.
WHO says Covid still an international emergency.
AFP |

Three years to the day after the World Health Organization sounded the highest level of global alert over Covid-19, it said Monday the pandemic remains an international crisis.

"The WHO director-general concurs with the advice offered by the committee regarding the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and determines that the event continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern," the UN health agency said in a statement.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid-19 immunisation who whole foods covid-19 outbreak coronavirus + 4 more
covid-19 covid-19 immunisation who whole foods covid-19 outbreak coronavirus + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out