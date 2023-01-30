Covid still a global emergency: World health body
Published on Jan 30, 2023 02:55 PM IST
Covid-19: The WHO director-general concurs with the advice regarding the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and determines that the event continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern.
AFP |
Three years to the day after the World Health Organization sounded the highest level of global alert over Covid-19, it said Monday the pandemic remains an international crisis.
"The WHO director-general concurs with the advice offered by the committee regarding the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and determines that the event continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern," the UN health agency said in a statement.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.