Crowne Plaza Manama in Bahrain hit? Smoke seen in videos circulating online amid US-Iran conflict
The five-star hotel is located close to the United States Fifth Fleet base at Naval Support Activity Bahrain in Juffair, typically a 10–15 minute drive away.
Videos showing smoke allegedly rising near the Crowne Plaza Manama in Bahrain have surfaced on social media amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.
Some social media posts claimed the building was struck by an Iranian drone or missile. However, it remains unclear whether there was a direct hit or whether the smoke was caused by debris from an intercepted projectile.
The authenticity of the videos and the claims circulating online have not been independently verified by authorities or by HT.com.
What is happening in the Middle East?
The United States and Israel launched large-scale strikes on Iran on Saturday, marking a major escalation in regional tensions. Iranian state media later said Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed.
In response, Iran fired drones and missiles toward Israel and targeted US military installations in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.
Bahrain said missiles were aimed at a facility serving as the headquarters of the United States Fifth Fleet.
In a statement, Bahrain’s National Communication Centre said, "The Fifth Fleet's service centre was subjected to a missile attack. We will provide you with details later."
The US military reported no American casualties and said damage at its bases was minimal despite what it described as “hundreds of Iranian missile and drone attacks.”
In the United Arab Emirates, the defence ministry said Iran launched 137 missiles and 209 drones toward the country. Fires and smoke were reported near landmarks including Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab.
Authorities reported “incidents” at airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with one fatality confirmed. Kuwait's airport was also reportedly hit.
Early Sunday, explosions were heard in Dubai, in the UAE, as well as in Doha, Qatar, and in Manama, Bahrain, where air raid sirens were activated.
